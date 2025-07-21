UConn’s Kayleigh Heckel drops 2-word reaction as Sienna Betts, Jazzy Davidson and more celebrate Team USA’s FIBA U19 World Cup win

Incoming USC Trojans freshman Jazzy Davidson and UCLA Bruins freshman Sienna Betts were a part of a talented Team USA roster for the FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup 2025. Davidson and Betts will be crosstown rivals next season, but on Sunday evening, they led Team USA to an 88-76 win over Australia in the championship game.Davidson, who's the No. 1-ranked prospect in the country in the class of 2025, dropped 21 points, six rebounds and five steals in the championship game and was named to the All-Second team after averaging 14.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 3.9 assists during the tournament.Betts, meanwhile, added 11 points and 11 rebounds in the championship game and was named to the All-Star Five after averaging 14.6 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in the tournament. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNew UConn Huskies star Kayleigh Heckel reposted a snippet of Jazzy Davidson, Sienna Betts and their Team USA teammates celebrating their victory in the FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup on Instagram stories. She captioned it:&quot;My girlssss.&quot;Heckel's IG storiesJazzy Davidson made history for Team USAJazzy Davidson starred in Team USA's 114-40 win over Israel last week, going 11-of-13 from the floor for 24 points, eight assists, four steals and four rebounds in 23 minutes of action. She posted the highest efficiency rating (40) of any player in the history of USA's U19 women's basketball.Speaking to reporters after the game, Davidson deflected praise for her performance to her teammates while celebrating the achievement.&quot;If that's true about the efficiency, then that's amazing because there are a lot of great players who have played for USA that I look up to. It's really special,&quot; said Jazzy Davidson.&quot;I just think my teammates just put me into really great positions tonight and they made great passes so it made it really easy to get great shots. I also love passing to my teammates and rewarding them for running the floor - all of them do such a great job in that. As a team we performed really well.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter a successful tournament with Team USA, Jazzy Davidson will team up with JuJu Watkins next season for the USC Trojans. She will get to battle crosstown rivals, the UCLA Bruins who will have her Team USA teammate Sienna Betts in their ranks, alongside her sister, Lauren Betts, to make for one of college basketball's spiciest rivalries.