  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • UConn’s Kayleigh Heckel drops 2-word reaction as Sienna Betts, Jazzy Davidson and more celebrate Team USA’s FIBA U19 World Cup win

UConn’s Kayleigh Heckel drops 2-word reaction as Sienna Betts, Jazzy Davidson and more celebrate Team USA’s FIBA U19 World Cup win

By Cabral Opiyo
Published Jul 21, 2025 11:18 GMT
Jazzy Davidson, Sienna Betts and Kayleigh Heckel
Jazzy Davidson, Sienna Betts and Kayleigh Heckel

Incoming USC Trojans freshman Jazzy Davidson and UCLA Bruins freshman Sienna Betts were a part of a talented Team USA roster for the FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup 2025. Davidson and Betts will be crosstown rivals next season, but on Sunday evening, they led Team USA to an 88-76 win over Australia in the championship game.

Ad

Davidson, who's the No. 1-ranked prospect in the country in the class of 2025, dropped 21 points, six rebounds and five steals in the championship game and was named to the All-Second team after averaging 14.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 3.9 assists during the tournament.

Betts, meanwhile, added 11 points and 11 rebounds in the championship game and was named to the All-Star Five after averaging 14.6 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in the tournament.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

New UConn Huskies star Kayleigh Heckel reposted a snippet of Jazzy Davidson, Sienna Betts and their Team USA teammates celebrating their victory in the FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup on Instagram stories. She captioned it:

"My girlssss."
Heckel&#039;s IG stories
Heckel's IG stories

Jazzy Davidson made history for Team USA

Jazzy Davidson starred in Team USA's 114-40 win over Israel last week, going 11-of-13 from the floor for 24 points, eight assists, four steals and four rebounds in 23 minutes of action. She posted the highest efficiency rating (40) of any player in the history of USA's U19 women's basketball.

Ad

Speaking to reporters after the game, Davidson deflected praise for her performance to her teammates while celebrating the achievement.

"If that's true about the efficiency, then that's amazing because there are a lot of great players who have played for USA that I look up to. It's really special," said Jazzy Davidson.
"I just think my teammates just put me into really great positions tonight and they made great passes so it made it really easy to get great shots. I also love passing to my teammates and rewarding them for running the floor - all of them do such a great job in that. As a team we performed really well."
Ad
Ad

After a successful tournament with Team USA, Jazzy Davidson will team up with JuJu Watkins next season for the USC Trojans.

She will get to battle crosstown rivals, the UCLA Bruins who will have her Team USA teammate Sienna Betts in their ranks, alongside her sister, Lauren Betts, to make for one of college basketball's spiciest rivalries.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications