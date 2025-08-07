  • home icon
  UConn's Kayleigh Heckel, UCLA's Kiki Rice and more hyped as 5-star Jacy Abii shortlists 5 schools feat. Kim Mulkey's LSU, Niele Ivey's Notre Dame

UConn’s Kayleigh Heckel, UCLA’s Kiki Rice and more hyped as 5-star Jacy Abii shortlists 5 schools feat. Kim Mulkey’s LSU, Niele Ivey’s Notre Dame

By Nonyelum Ossai
Published Aug 07, 2025 20:18 GMT
Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal - Source: Imagn

Four-star recruit Jacy Abii cut down her list of schools to five, which generated reactions from college basketball stars on social media. On Wednesday, an Instagram post showed the list via a photo graphic of the 6-2 wing.

The list include UCLA, Notre Dame. LSU, Tennessee and Texas.

"5⭐️ Jacy Abii is down to 5 schools! Where should she go? 👀 Abii, a 6-2 wing, is one of the top players in the 2026 class," the post was captioned.
UConn commit Hayleigh Heckel, UCLA's Kiki Rice and other women's college basketball stars shared their reactions. Some urged Abii to consider their own team, while others simply hyped the power forward.

"Ik dats rightttt," Heckel wrote.
"GO BRUINSSS 💛💙🧸," UCLA guard Gabriela Jaquez posted.
"Twin where have you been 💁‍♀️ 💙💛," UCLA commit Sienna Betts commented. She added: "OMGGG JACIII."
Women&#039;s college basketball stars react to Jaci Abii&#039;s list of five schools on IG. Image via @tiptonedits
Here are more comments from other women's college basketball stars.

"YESSS JACYYY 🧡🧡🍊," Tennessee commit Mya Pauldo commented.
"GO BRUINS!!!!!! 🙌🙌🙌," Bruins commit Gianna Keepskens posted.
"🐻🐻🐻🐻," Bruins star Lauren Betts wrote.
"Yayy go bruins 🐻," Bruins guard Kiki Rice chimed in.
Women&#039;s college basketball stars react to Jaci Abii&#039;s list of five schools on IG. Image via @tiptonedits
Jacy Abii making moves in recruitment portal after injury return

Five-star power forward Jacy Abii returned from an injury to begin her college recruitment process.

Abii had suffered an ACL injury during the offseason of 2024, which kept her on the sidelines for the 2024-25 school season. On Wednesday, the top-10 prospect, on X (formerly Twitter), sharec her list of five schools she was considering for her collegiate basketball career.

The list include the LSU Tigers, South Carolina Gamecocks, Texas Longhorns and UCLA Bruins. She visited TCU Horned Frogs at the end of April. The talented power forward is scheduled to visit LSU during the fall and has official visits with other top schools like the Duke Blue Devils and Tennessee Volunteers, among others.

Meanwhile, LSU already hosted Abii during an unofficial visit during her prep career.

Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.

Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports.

