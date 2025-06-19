UConn’s KK Arnold announces details for her 2nd Annual Basketball Camp: “I’m so excited to give back, connect, share”

KK Arnold is paying it forward to the next generation of basketball stars. The UConn guard is hosting her second consecutive basketball camp, she announced on Instagram on Friday.

Arnold is hosting the camp on August 9 at Germantown High School (Wisconsin). The camp is open to female basketball players from third to 12th grade and will focus on basketball skill techniques, sportsmanship, team building, physical conditioning, competitive scrimmages and goal setting.

The camp is $100 for one session or $175 for both. Each camper will receive a free camp t-shirt, a photo opportunity with Arnold, a signed autograph item and free giveaways. Arnold expressed her excitement about the upcoming camp in her Instagram caption.

"I'm so excited to give back, connect and share everything I've learned with YOU!" part of Arnold's Instagram caption read.

Arnold has also shown her commitment to youth basketball through her work with Overtime Select.

On Tuesday, the Huskies star shared a look into her recent trip to Atlanta with Overtime Select on Instagram. She included a photo with other women’s basketball players, a video of her shooting on the court, a picture of her signing autographs, an outfit snap and a clip of her with the microphone.

The weekend in Atlanta brought together women's basketball stars, including Arnold, South Carolina star Chloe Kitts and AP Player of the Year JuJu Watkins.

The ballers all represent Overtime Select, a league that showcases the best 15-18 players in the United States and develops their skills, as well as providing media training and financial literacy classes.

”Good vibes in Atlanta🙂‍↔️,” Arnold captioned the post.

Arnold is giving back to young basketball players, as she shows through her involvement with Overtime Select and her basketball camp.

KK Arnold thrived as role player in sophomore season at UConn

KK Arnold is coming off an impressive sophomore campaign at UConn. After serving as a starter as a freshman, she proved her value as a role player off the bench as she helped guide the Huskies to a national title.

Arnold appeared in all 40 games for the team this season and recorded 21.2 average minutes. She contributed 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game and highlights her defensive depth with 1.5 steals per game. The guard shot 47.4%.

NCAA Women's Basketball: Final Four National Championship - Source: Imagn

Arnold was an essential piece of the Huskies team that won the national championship and has demonstrated she can contribute as a starter and off the bench.

