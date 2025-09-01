  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • UConn’s KK Arnold drops 3-word reaction as Iowa State star Jada Williams shares throwback TikTok trend from Team USA

UConn’s KK Arnold drops 3-word reaction as Iowa State star Jada Williams shares throwback TikTok trend from Team USA

By Geoff
Modified Sep 01, 2025 04:00 GMT
Iowa State guard Jada Williams (left) and UConn guard KK Arnold (right) (Image Source: IMAGN)
Iowa State guard Jada Williams (left) and UConn guard KK Arnold (right) (Image Source: IMAGN)

UConn guard KK Arnold reacted to a throwback TikTok video posted by Iowa State transferee Jada Williams on her Instagram account.

Ad

Williams and Arnold used to be teammates for Team USA's U-16 and U-17 women's basketball teams, and the 5-foot-8 guard shared a dance video on Sunday. Arnold then sent a reaction on Williams' Instagram story, as if she were reminiscing about those days.

"😭🥹 miss the gang," the UConn guard wrote.

NCAA Noobita captured the throwback piece and posted it on X.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Williams transferred to Iowa State during the offseason after playing for two years with Arizona.

In 64 games with the Wildcats, the McDonald's All-American averaged 11.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game. She shot 36.2% and made 85.3% of her free throws in two seasons with Arizona.

Arnold, on the other hand, returns to UConn after helping the Huskies win their first national women's basketball title in nine years and 12th overall.

The Germantown, Wisconsin, native hasn't missed a game since she had her first season with Geno Auriemma's team in 2024. In 79 games, Arnold averaged 7.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

Ad

She's expected to step up for the Huskies as their primary point guard after Paige Bueckers' departure last season.

Iowa State's Bill Fennelly expresses excitement to coach new Cyclones guard Jada Williams

Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly expressed excitement about the Cyclones' future after acquiring Arizona guard Jada Williams from the transfer portal.

Fennelly described Williams as a perfect fit for the team due to her passion for the game and outstanding playmaking skills.

Ad
"Our goal in the portal was to add a special player and person at the guard spot," Fennelly said. "And we feel we did exactly that in Jada."

She's expected to boost Iowa State's lineup, which already features center Audi Crooks, Addy Brown, Kenzie Hare, Sydney Harris, Arianna Jackson, Alisa Williams, Aili Tanke, Lily Taulelei, and Reagan Wilson returning this season.

The team also acquired freshmen Reese Beaty and Freya Jensen and Wofford transfer Evangelia Paulk.

Ad

Iowa State will have a loaded Big 12 Conference regular-season schedule. The Cyclones are set to play three home and away games against Cincinnati, Kansas State and Oklahoma State.

Iowa State will also host Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, UCF, Kansas and West Virginia in Hilton Coliseum, while the Cyclones will only travel to BYU, Colorado, Houston, TCU, Texas Tech and Utah.

Last season, Iowa State finished seventh in the Big 12 regular season at 12-6 and 23-12 overall.

The Cyclones qualified for the NCAA Tournament, where they outclassed Princeton in the First Four. However, they fell to Michigan in the first round, ending their season.

About the author
Geoff

Geoff

Twitter icon

Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Geoff
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications