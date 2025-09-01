UConn’s KK Arnold drops 3-word reaction as Iowa State star Jada Williams shares throwback TikTok trend from Team USA

UConn guard KK Arnold reacted to a throwback TikTok video posted by Iowa State transferee Jada Williams on her Instagram account.Williams and Arnold used to be teammates for Team USA's U-16 and U-17 women's basketball teams, and the 5-foot-8 guard shared a dance video on Sunday. Arnold then sent a reaction on Williams' Instagram story, as if she were reminiscing about those days.&quot;😭🥹 miss the gang,&quot; the UConn guard wrote.NCAA Noobita captured the throwback piece and posted it on X.Williams transferred to Iowa State during the offseason after playing for two years with Arizona.In 64 games with the Wildcats, the McDonald's All-American averaged 11.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game. She shot 36.2% and made 85.3% of her free throws in two seasons with Arizona.Arnold, on the other hand, returns to UConn after helping the Huskies win their first national women's basketball title in nine years and 12th overall.The Germantown, Wisconsin, native hasn't missed a game since she had her first season with Geno Auriemma's team in 2024. In 79 games, Arnold averaged 7.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.9 steals per game.She's expected to step up for the Huskies as their primary point guard after Paige Bueckers' departure last season.Iowa State's Bill Fennelly expresses excitement to coach new Cyclones guard Jada WilliamsIowa State coach Bill Fennelly expressed excitement about the Cyclones' future after acquiring Arizona guard Jada Williams from the transfer portal.Fennelly described Williams as a perfect fit for the team due to her passion for the game and outstanding playmaking skills.&quot;Our goal in the portal was to add a special player and person at the guard spot,&quot; Fennelly said. &quot;And we feel we did exactly that in Jada.&quot;She's expected to boost Iowa State's lineup, which already features center Audi Crooks, Addy Brown, Kenzie Hare, Sydney Harris, Arianna Jackson, Alisa Williams, Aili Tanke, Lily Taulelei, and Reagan Wilson returning this season.The team also acquired freshmen Reese Beaty and Freya Jensen and Wofford transfer Evangelia Paulk.Iowa State will have a loaded Big 12 Conference regular-season schedule. The Cyclones are set to play three home and away games against Cincinnati, Kansas State and Oklahoma State.Iowa State will also host Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, UCF, Kansas and West Virginia in Hilton Coliseum, while the Cyclones will only travel to BYU, Colorado, Houston, TCU, Texas Tech and Utah.Last season, Iowa State finished seventh in the Big 12 regular season at 12-6 and 23-12 overall.The Cyclones qualified for the NCAA Tournament, where they outclassed Princeton in the First Four. However, they fell to Michigan in the first round, ending their season.