UConn’s KK Arnold drops 4-word reaction as Aubrey Griffin posts snaps from March Madness

UConn forward Aubrey Griffin played her last game in Gampel Pavilion on Monday night in a second-round NCAA Tournament game against South Dakota State. The Huskies won 91-57, sending them straight to the Sweet 16.

Griffin posted a series of snaps from the game on Instagram on Thursday.

"one last go round 💃🏽," she captioned the post.

UConn sophomore guard KK Arnold joined other followers to hype Griffin and other Huskies seniors.

"I LOVE MY BABES❤️," she wrote.

KK Arnold drops a comment on Aubrey Griffin's IG post. Image via @aubrey.griffin44

UConn reached its 31st straight Sweet 16 with superstar Paige Bueckers leading the team with 34 points. Griffin tallied four points, one rebound and one assist in six minutes, while Arnold produced six points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 19 minutes.

The second-seeded Huskies will now focus their attention on Friday's game against the third-seeded Oklahoma Sonners who defeated Iowa on Monday.

Aubrey Griffin's turbulent career at UConn

Chants of “Au-brey, Au-brey, Au-brey” filled the air as sixth-year graduate student Aubrey Griffin entered Monday's game against South Dakota State for the first time. The cheer was in appreciation for Griffin's resilience in the face of an injury-plagued career at UConn.

Griffin's collegiate basketball journey began on a sour note. The 2020 COVID-19 pandemic forced the NCAA Tournament to be canceled. She participated in the bubble season the next year, reaching the Final Four. Then 2022 came, with UConn playing the final against South Carolina. However, Griffin sat out the whole season due to a back injury.

Last season, Griffin tore her ACL after just 14 games and missed out on UConn's Final Four run. She did not play her first game until Jan. 19. Just when it felt like she could begin making an impact for the team, the Huskies senior suffered another setback that left her on the sidelines throughout the Big East Tournament. She played just 10 minutes in Saturday’s NCAA first-round game.

So, when she returned to court on Monday, fans appreciated her and cheered loudly for her when she scored a layup with 8:15 to play. For Griffin, hearing fans chanting her name made her happy and inspired her to embrace the game, knowing well that it would be her last time in Gampel Pavilion as a UConn player.

