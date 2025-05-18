UConn’s KK Arnold drops 4-word reaction for “mom” Caroline Ducharme

UConn guard KK Arnold designated a mom role to her teammate Caroline Ducharme in a recent Instagram post. Both players are still in a celebratory mood after helping the Huskies secure the national championship in April.

On Saturday, Ducharme posted a series of snaps from UConn's game against South Carolina on April 6. The photos showed her posing with the NCAA Tournmant trophy, family and friends.

"still thinking about 4.6.25 💙," Ducharme captioned.

Arnold dropped a four-word comment.

"🥺mom we did it," Arnold wrote.

KK Arnold reacts to UConn teammate Caroline Durchame's IG post. Image via @caroline.durchame3

Durchame joined UConn as the No. 11 prospect in the Class of 2021. However, her time with the Huskies has been challenging. She had to deal with concussions and severe neck issues, forcing her to only play 13 games in the last two seasons and take a redshirt.

However, her impact on the team has been commended by her teammates, as she took on a role as an adviser on the sidelines.

"I love Carol," UConn freshman guard Allie Ziebell said on March 31, via the New Haven Register. "She's like a big sister to me. Like, she's just always there for anything, anytime I have a problem, off the court or on the court, that's the first person I would go to. She is so helpful, really caring. She's like the mom of the team. She calls herself that. We're all her children, she always says."

Durchame returned to court on Feb. 22 after 15 months during UConn's commanding win versus Butler. On March 1, she announced that she would return for her fifth and final year next season.

KK Arnold describes herself as an energy player for UConn

KK Arnold was not a starter for UConn during the 2024-25 season, but her energy from the bench helped boost the Huskies' morale in their stellar campaign, which ended with a national championship. Arnold only averaged 5.4 points, 2.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds a game this season; however, she embraced her reserve role.

“I definitely love being that energy player,” Arnold said on March 18, via newstimes. “If I don’t have energy sometimes on days off my teammates can tell and they do a great job picking me up. I know I can bring that intensity and energy and pick it up if we are feeling mentally drained or tired on the court.”

Arnold joined the Huskies as a McDonalds high school all-American and a three-time Wisconsin state girls player of the year. She came off the bench to score nine points in 15 minutes in UConn's 82-59 win against South Carolina to clinch the 2025 national championship.

