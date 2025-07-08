UConn’s KK Arnold drops 4-word reaction as Ohio State’s Kennedy Cambridge shares snaps from her childhood and recent practice

The UConn Huskies guard, KK Arnold, was accompanied by others who posted their reactions on Ohio State Buckeyes' Kennedy Cambridge's Instagram post. Cambridge shared a carousel featuring pictures from her childhood, practice sessions and more on Monday.

"almost forgot this is the whole point ♡," Cambridge captioned the post.

Apart from KK Arnold, Kennedy's sisters Jordyn and Jaloni Cambridge, Tennessee Lady Volunteers guard Kaiya Wynn and Ohio State Buckeyes forward Ajae Petty also shared their comments under the post.

UConn’s KK Arnold drops a 4-word reaction as Ohio State’s Kennedy Cambridge shares snaps from her childhood and recent practice (Image via Instagram @kennedycambridge)

"I know dats right," Arnold commented.

''yeaa that TPS work," Kaiya Wynn commented/

Her sister Jordyn Cambridge added, "Just smile kid😁❤️.''

"toothless ken will always be my fav," Jaloni Cambridge commented. "ilyilyily," she added.

"*screenshots," commented Petty.

"So cute," Chance Gray commented.

Texas Tech forward and her brother Dean Cambridge commented, "lol young Ken."

Kennedy Cambridge will enter her junior year at Ohio State next season. She started her collegiate career at the Kentucky Wildcats but transferred to the Buckeyes last season.

The 5-foot-8 guard started four of 31 games for the Buckeys and averaged 4.8 points on 44.8% shooting, including 25.6% from behind the three-point line. She also grabbed 2.7 rebounds, dished out 1.2 assists, stole the ball 1.5 times and recorded 0.4 blocks in 16.5 minutes per game.

One of her best performances came in the 86-78 overtime win against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Feb. 17, where she recorded 16 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block. She shot 5-for-6 and converted both of her attempts from the three-point line.

On the other hand, KK Arnold will also enter her junior year at the UConn Huskies, after helping them win the NCAA Tournament last season.

KK Arnold thanks the fans and talks about her social media

In a video uploaded by Storrs Central on X (formerly Twitter) on Jun. 24, KK Arnold talked about the fans and the content she posted on her social media.

The 5-foot-9 guard also admitted that the fans love the program and the kind of content she posted and thanked the people who followed her.

"It's been great," Arnold said. "The pros are the fans love UConn, they're crazy about us, crazy about me and the content I post. So I'm just very grateful for everybody that follows me. I keep it kind of light and they get to see my personality outside the court, that's all."

The UConn Huskies signed four-star point guard Kelis Fisher from the Class of 2025.

