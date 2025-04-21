UConn’s KK Arnold explains intense staredown with MiLaysia Fulwiley during NCAA Finals win

UConn star KK Arnold has opened up on her intense staredown with South Carolina's Milaysia Fulwiley during this year's national title game. During an interview with BRW Sports on Sunday, Arnold recalled a battle with Fulwiley that took place a few weeks ago in Amalie Arena.

Arnold was referring to an incident in the fourth quarter of the national title game after scoring a bucket, running through the Gamecocks' defense before staring down Fulwiley, who failed to stop her.

"I ain't gonna lie, I just got, like, my emotions got caught up in the moment," Arnold said. "And like, after the layup, I was like, just looked, but it was nothing crazy. But just in the moment I'm like, 'Oh yeah, like it's gametime.' Like, that type of look. Yeah."

Arnold said that she didn't have a conversation with Fulwiley after the game, but explained that she knew the Gamecocks star so they were "cool."

Arnold's Huskies beat Fulwiley's South Carolina 82-59 in the title game. The 23-point margin of victory was tied for the third-largest in championship game history.

UConn stars Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong led the way with 24 points each, while Paige Bueckers added 17 points. Arnold contributed nine points and three assists.

Meanwhile, South Carolina's Joyce Edwards and Tessa Johnson scored 10 points each. Fulwiley and Chloe Kitts posted nine points each.

KK Arnold wins Kelsey Plum's "TOP DAWG" honor

Uconn star KK Arnold - Source: Getty

KK Arnold won the "TOP DAWG" award at Kelsey Plum's 2025 Dawg Class. Plum also explained why she picked Arnold to receive the top honor.

"This person from start to finish was unbelievable, like, not just basketball, but like, attitude, energy and like the way that she was the entire time," Plum said about Arnold. "If we asked it was a unanimous, like, consensus with the way that she handled herself and, like, made an impact from start to finish."

Arnold finished the 2024-25 season at UConn averaging 5.5 points, 2.8 assists, and 2.4 rebounds per game. Since Bueckers is declaring for this year's WNBA draft, Arnold is expected to play a more important role for the Huskies next season.

