UConn’s KK Arnold hypes up Aaliyah Edwards 1v1 win vs Breanna Stewart with 3 words

UConn guard KK Arnold was full of admiration for Aaliyah Edwards after the WNBA forward won a stunning 1v1 game over Breanna Stewart in the Unrivaled league. Arnold shared a video on her Instagram story on Monday which showed Edwards shooting the ball over Stewart's reach and knocking down the shot.

"OH MY LILIIII," Arnold captioned.

KK Arnold hypes Aaliyah Edwards on IG story. Image via @kamoreaarnold

Edwards is a Canadian basketball player who plays for the Washington Mystics in the WNBA. Before joining the league, she spent her four-year collegiate career at UConn. In her junior season, Edwards became the first Huskies player to record 20 points and 20 rebounds since Maya Moore in 2010. She was selected sixth overall by the Mystics in the 2024 WNBA draft.

Breanna Stewart reacts after upsetting 1v1 loss to Aaliyah Edwards

Aaliyah Edwards defeated her Mist Club teammate, Breanna Stewart, 12-0 in Unrivaled's 1v1 tournament. The matchup was considered an upset loss for Stewart, who is known for her versatility in scoring and defending. She was considered a favorite to win the tournament.

Following the defeat, Stewart took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate Edwards.

“Tough night for me but shoutout to my Mistie @AaliyahEdwards_ !!! Keep that thing going and go get that bag !!” Stewart tweeted on Monday.

Stewart is not only a participant in the league as she also played a crucial role during the conception of the 1v1 event, according to Unrivaled president Alex Bazzell.

"Listen, you talk about brand risk, I’m like, ‘Well, let me just go straight to Stewie and see what she thinks,’” Bazzell said in December, via SB Nation. “She’s like, ‘No, I want to play. I’m tired of people debating like I’m not the best player.'"

The winner of Unrivaled’s 1v1 tournament will earn $200,000, while each of the winner's teammates will be awarded $10,000, so Stewart will be rooting for Edwards from the sidelines.

“There’s still a team camaraderie perspective — where you may be eliminated, but your teammate keeps advancing,” Bazzell said. “Inevitably you want to root them on — not just for personal reasons, but also there’s an incentive for you if your teammate wins the ultimate cash prize.”

Edwards advanced to the quarterfinals where she will face the winner of the matchup between Kahleah Copper and Allisha Gray on Tuesday.

