UConn’s KK Arnold posts snaps from NCAA championship celebrations to send wishes for Mother’s Day

Kamorea Arnold, better known as KK Arnold, helped the UConn Huskies win the National Championship this past season. Although she had a reduced role from her freshman season, she still played a key rotational role on the team, averaging 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

Ad

The celebrations for the National Championship were huge, and Arnold had the opportunity to celebrate with her mother. Her mother was able to come down onto the court after the championship win to celebrate with KK Arnold. On Sunday, KK Arnold posted on her Instagram story, wishing her mother a happy Mother's Day with a series of captions.

"Happy Mothers Day. My Twin. I love you."

The Instagram story post also had a song by Teyana Taylor titled, 'Never Would Have Made It,' indicating that KK Arnold does not think she would have gotten to where she is without her mother.

Ad

Trending

Images via KK Arnold's Instagram story.

The post included three photos of Arnold and her mother from UConn's National Championship celebrations. In two of the images, she is holding the National Championship Trophy.

Ad

KK Arnold will be trying to earn a bigger role on the UConn Huskies next season

While it was monumental for Arnold to win the National Championship as a member of the UConn Huskies this past season, it was likely a little bittersweet. Arnold played a rotational role, but it was a smaller role than she played in her freshman season.

Ad

As a freshman, Arnold played well, starting 33 of the 39 games she played. In those games, she averaged 8.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.3 steals per game. However, this past season, she did not start any of the 40 games she appeared in, and as a result, her minutes were reduced and her production fell.

However, Arnold still showed that she has the ability to grow into a star. Notably, she had her two best games of the NCAA Tournament in the semifinal and final of the tournament. In both games, she put up nine points, despite only playing 20 and 15 minutes, respectively, in those games.

Heading into next season, there should be a bigger opportunity for Arnold to earn a bigger role. That is because three of the team's top players, Paige Bueckers, Kaitlyn Chen, and Aburey Griffin, were selected in the 2025 WNBA draft. So, Arnold could have a chance to reclaim her starting role.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here