UConn’s KK Arnold reacts as Paige Bueckers links up with $16 million worth actor after record breaking night

UConn legend Paige Bueckers made WNBA history with a performance for the ages. Her former teammate KK Arnold could not hide her excitement after Paige was spotted celebrating the milestone with Hollywood star Shemar Moore.

Bueckers lit up the court in the Dallas Wings’ narrow 80-81 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday, dropping an incredible 44 points to set the record for most points ever by a rookie in WNBA history. She also delivered the highest-scoring game of the season by any player.

Her efficiency was on another level on the night, making 17-of-21 shooting, a perfect 4-of-4 from deep, and 6-of-6 at the free-throw line. The UConn product became the first player in league history to score 40-plus points while shooting 80% from the floor. She added four rebounds and three assists to cap off one of the greatest rookie nights the league has ever seen.

The performance rewrote the record books, as Bueckers surpassed the rookie scoring record previously held by Candace Parker (40 points in 2008), and matched the overall first-year mark from Cynthia Cooper’s 44 in 1997, back when every player was technically a “rookie.”

Her total also placed her No. 10 on the all-time single-game scoring list, just behind legends like Liz Cambage and A’ja Wilson, who share the record at 53.

Among the spectators was Shemar Moore, the Hollywood actor with a reported $16 million net worth per Celebrity Net Worth, who witnessed Paige’s dominance first-hand.

After the game, the two shared a warm hug and friendly exchange, moments later shared by the Dallas Wings on Instagram.

Arnold, Paige’s former UConn teammate and 2025 national champion, reposted the snaps with the GOAT emoji.

Arnold, preparing for her junior season with the Huskies, hopes she and the current roster can defend the title she won alongside Paige last season.

KK Arnold celebrated in her hometown after guiding the UConn to NCAA title

UConn star KK Arnold was honored in her hometown after playing a key role in the Huskies’ 2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship triumph.

Arnold was instrumental in UConn’s dominant 82–59 victory over top-seeded South Carolina, helping secure the national crown.

The proclamation, signed by Washington County leaders, was presented at Germantown High School during her youth basketball camp.

Beyond her on-court brilliance, the recognition praised KK Arnold’s dedication to inspiring the next generation, cementing her status as both a champion and a role model in her community.

