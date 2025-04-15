UConn’s Liam McNeeley drops 1-word reaction as Rob Wright poses in BYU jersey

UConn’s Liam McNeeley has reacted to Rob Wright’s official first photos as a BYU Cougars basketball player. Wright posted his first set of photos in BYU colors on Monday after the Cougars officially announced his signature.

Ad

In one of the photos, the 6-foot-1 guard appeared to be spinning a basketball on his finger while pointing another at the camera.

Ad

Trending

In other photos, Wright spotted a sunshade as he posed with his dad on the couch. He also shared a picture of himself standing in the middle of his parents, who were also sporting BYU varsity jackets.

Liam McNeeley drops his reaction as Rob Wright poses in BYU jersey (Image by Instagram/@robertwr1ght)

These photos caught the attention of McNeely, who wrote “Trim’ in the comment section of the post. McNeeley’s comment should not come as a surprise, given his friendship with Wright.

Ad

Both played high school basketball at Montverde Academy alongside Duke’s Cooper Flagg. They had a successful time together, leading Montverde to a national championship last year.

They also played against each other on Dec 5, 2024, as UConn took on Baylor in an NCAA game. On that occasion, it was McNeeley’s Huskies that prevailed over Wright’s Baylor in a 76-72 victory.

Rob Wright to link up with AJ Dybantsa at BYU

Rob Wright’s decision to leave the Bears for BYU will see him link up with AJ Dybantsa, who is the new star of the Cougars Men’s basketball team.

Ad

The 6-foot-1 guard will hope he can combine well with Dybantsa, who is the overall No. 1 prospect in the high school basketball class of 2025.

Wright arrives at BYU after an impressive season with the Bears. The Wilmington native averaged 11.5 points, 4.2 assists and 2.1 blocks in 35 games.

He also shot 41.4% from the field and 35.2% from the 3-point line in his freshman year. Wright already knows what it is like to play in front of BYU fans after playing against them for the Bears in their clash on Jan 29, 2025.

Ad

In that game, the former Montverde Academy star recorded 22 points, six assists and four rebounds, although it was not enough to prevent the Bears from defeat.

The guard will now hope to improve on his performance and help the Cougars challenge for the national title next season.

BYU finished third in the Big 12 this season before losing to Houston in the Big 12 tournament and Alabama in the NCAA Sweet 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oluwajoba Oluwajoba is a High School Sports writer with more than eight years of experience in the field. Oluwajoba is a graduate of Agricultural Economics and Extension from the Federal University of Technology Akure.



Oluwajoba has written for publications such as Soccernet and Pulsesports (as Chief Editor and Managing Editor) and was nominated for Football Journalist of the Year in 2019.



While he is a Dallas Mavericks fan, mainly due to Luka Doncic, Oluwajoba's favorite sporting moment came when LeBron James helped the Cleveland Cavaliers get past the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.



When not at work or watching sports, Oluwajoba can likely be found enjoying a movie. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here