UConn’s Liam McNeeley drops 2-word reaction to Cooper Flagg’s farewell message to Duke fans

Cooper Flagg’s decision about his future has been a hot topic in college basketball. UConn star Liam McNeeley reacted after the National Player of the Year finally made an announcement regarding his 2025 NBA draft status on Monday.

Ad

After the conclusion of the 2024-25 college basketball season, attention shifted to the NBA draft and several five-star players had already declared their intention to make the leap.

Flagg was the standout player of the season, but he took time to decide his future. However, he eventually declared his intention to enter the 2025 NBA draft via social media on Monday.

"Duke fans, my teammates, the brotherhood, everybody that was along for the journey," Flagg wrote. "It was an incredible year, probably the best year of my life and I have so much gratitude and I feel so blessed for all the opportunities that I was given.

Ad

Trending

"Duke has always been a dream for me, but I'm excited to announce that I'll be entering my name into the 2025 NBA draft ... Today is just the beginning, but I have the Brotherhood with me for life."

Ad

As expected, there were several reactions to his announcement, including from UConn's Liam McNeeley.

“First like,” McNeeley wrote, suggesting he was the first to like the video on Flagg’s Instagram.

Liam McNeeley drops 2-word reaction to Cooper Flagg’s farewell message. Credit: IG/@cooper_flagg

McNeely and Flagg were teammates during high school at Montverde Academy, and both had solid freshman years. Both players were considered five-star recruits from high school and led their respective college teams to the NCAA Tournament in 2025.

Ad

Liam McNeeley set to join NBA after one season at the collegiate level

Liam McNeely declared his intention to enter the NBA draft several weeks ago. He is projected to be selected by the Miami Heat between the 10th to 18th overall pick.

McNeely averaged 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game and won the Big East Freshman Player of the Year.

Flagg, on the other hand, is projected to be the first overall pick after becoming only the fourth freshman to win the Wooden Award.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here