UConn’s Liam McNeeley joins elite company of Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant for special freshman record

UConn Huskies' Liam McNeeley has etched his name alongside basketball royalty, joining the elite company of Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant after achieving a rare freshman record, becoming the third in 20 years to record 30+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ 3-pointers in a single game.

The team celebrated the forward's impressive accomplishment by sharing a post on Instagram.

"Not bad company, @liammcneeley," the caption said.

McNeeley's exceptional performance was instrumental in UConn's victory over the Creighton Bluejays on Wednesday. He delivered a spectacular performance, scoring a game-high 38 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

This season, the UConn star has averaged 15.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 42.9%.

Liam McNeeley helps UConn return to winning ways

Liam McNeeley's impressive 38-point performance was not only a game-high but also a crucial factor in his team's hard-fought 70-66 win over the Bluejays at the CenturyLink Center Omaha.

Before their meeting against Creighton, the Huskies lost in their previous game against first-place St. John Red Storm 68-62 on Saturday at the Gampel Pavilion.

However, the Huskies quickly bounced back from their previous loss, returning to winning ways. After a slow start, they trailed 37-29 at halftime but rallied in the second half, outscoring their opponents 41-29 to cap off a thrilling comeback victory.

With the latest win, the Huskies (17-7) solidified their position in the Big East conference standings, moving into fourth.

The Huskies will aim to carry their momentum forward as they prepare to take on the Seton Hall Pirates on Saturday.

