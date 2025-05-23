UConn’s Liam McNeeley shares snaps from NBA draft combine with Cooper Flagg and more to count down till the NBA draft

UConn Huskies guard Liam McNeeley is eagerly awaiting the 2025 NBA draft. The spitfire scorer went through the draft combine, which ran from May 11 to 18, and is looking forward to this year's draft on June 25 and 26 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Ad

On Thursday, McNeeley shared several snaps on his Instagram account of his draft combine experience. That included photos with other aspirants such as Cooper Flagg, Derik Queen, Asa Newell and Daniel Wolf. The Richardson, Texas native then included a caption to look forward to as he counts down the days leading to the draft.

"T-minus 34 days🙏," McNeeley wrote with a praying emoji.

Ad

Trending

McNeeley's post starts off with pictures of him in the combine, going through shooting drills and testing out his vertical leap. He then shared a candid photo of himself and Michigan Wolverines' Danny Wolf. The final photo is of him, Duke Blue Devil Cooper Flagg, Maryland Terrapin Derik Queen and Georgia Bulldog Asa Nowell in suits.

McNeeley and the aforementioned players all played with each other in high school for powerhouse Montverde Academy. From there, the 19-year-old went on to have a stellar one-and-done stint under the tutelage of coach Dan Hurley, averaging 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game at UConn.

Ad

ESPN projects Liam McNeeley to go No. 18 in 2025 NBA Draft

Ad

In ESPN's post-combine mock draft released on Monday, Liam McNeeley is projected to be selected with the No. 18 overall pick in the first round by the Washington Wizards. The Wizards acquired the pick through the Memphis Grizzlies when they traded for veteran guard Marcus Smart.

If McNeeley does end up in Washington, then he will be joining the likes of NBA champion Jordan Poole and the second overall pick in last year's draft, Alex Sarr.

Ad

In Jeremy Woo's writeup on McNeeley, he thinks the UConn star would be a good fit on the wing alongside Tre Johnson, who is projected to go to the Wiz at No. 6.

Coached by Brian Keefe, the rebuilding Wizards went a disappointing 18-64 last season, ranking dead last in the Eastern Conference.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Koby del Rosario Koby del Rosario is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who took up BS in Advertising Management at De La Salle University, one of the big "four" universities in the Philippines. Koby has over four years of experience with Complex PH, M2.0 Communications, The LaSallian, Daily Tribune, and Time Attack Manila.



Koby's favorite college team would have to be the North Carolina Tar Heels. Apart from being MJ's alma mater, Koby has always been fond of the Jordan silhouettes that release in the school's colors (being a sneakerhead himself).



His past favorite college players would have to be Russell Westbrook (UCLA) and Markelle Fultz (Washington). With Russ, his 1-2 punch with Kevin Love during their UCLA days was something Koby marveled at as Russ became his favorite player to watch post-Kobe.



Besides playing basketball, Koby enjoys nightlife, collecting sneakers, and playing video games. Apart from hosting parties and taking pictures for parties/bars/clubs, Koby is learning to DJ as a hobby with all sorts of house and hip-hop as the main genres. Know More

Washington Wizards Nation! You can check out the latest Washington Wizards Schedule and dive into the Wizards Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.