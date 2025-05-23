UConn’s Liam McNeeley shares snaps from NBA draft combine with Cooper Flagg and more to count down till the NBA draft

UConn Huskies guard Liam McNeeley is eagerly awaiting the 2025 NBA draft. The spitfire scorer went through the draft combine, which ran from May 11 to 18, and is looking forward to this year's draft on June 25 and 26 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
On Thursday, McNeeley shared several snaps on his Instagram account of his draft combine experience. That included photos with other aspirants such as Cooper Flagg, Derik Queen, Asa Newell and Daniel Wolf. The Richardson, Texas native then included a caption to look forward to as he counts down the days leading to the draft.
"T-minus 34 days🙏," McNeeley wrote with a praying emoji.
McNeeley's post starts off with pictures of him in the combine, going through shooting drills and testing out his vertical leap. He then shared a candid photo of himself and Michigan Wolverines' Danny Wolf. The final photo is of him, Duke Blue Devil Cooper Flagg, Maryland Terrapin Derik Queen and Georgia Bulldog Asa Nowell in suits.
McNeeley and the aforementioned players all played with each other in high school for powerhouse Montverde Academy. From there, the 19-year-old went on to have a stellar one-and-done stint under the tutelage of coach Dan Hurley, averaging 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game at UConn.
ESPN projects Liam McNeeley to go No. 18 in 2025 NBA Draft
In ESPN's post-combine mock draft released on Monday, Liam McNeeley is projected to be selected with the No. 18 overall pick in the first round by the Washington Wizards. The Wizards acquired the pick through the Memphis Grizzlies when they traded for veteran guard Marcus Smart.
If McNeeley does end up in Washington, then he will be joining the likes of NBA champion Jordan Poole and the second overall pick in last year's draft, Alex Sarr.
In Jeremy Woo's writeup on McNeeley, he thinks the UConn star would be a good fit on the wing alongside Tre Johnson, who is projected to go to the Wiz at No. 6.
Coached by Brian Keefe, the rebuilding Wizards went a disappointing 18-64 last season, ranking dead last in the Eastern Conference.
