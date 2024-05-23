UConn star Paige Bueckers is close to her family members, who have supported her collegiate career. She has three siblings: a brother Drew on her dad's side, a brother Ryan and a sister Lauren from her mother's.

Bueckers is visiting her family, as she showed off her cool moves with her younger brother Drew, via a TikTok video, which she captioned:

"Had to hit it with my little mans."

Fans loved the video and left many positive comments. Bueckers replied to one comment that noted her brother has grown older.

"waitttt he's not a baby anymore awwww," a fan commented.

"Too big now," Bueckers replied.

Know more about Paige Bueckers' family

When UConn star Paige Bueckers was three years old, her father, Bob Bueckers, and mother, Amy Fuller, separated. She lived with her dad in Minnesota while her mother moved to Montana. Despite the distance, both parents attended her school games.

Bueckers' mother was a track and field athlete at the University of St. Thomas, according to People. She graduated in 1999 with a degree in biology, then attended the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry in 2001, graduating in 2008 with a master's in perodontics.

The hooper's father is a software developer, having worked at numerous companies, from Target to Pearson. He then moved to Maryland with his family to work as a software engineer.

Her brother, Drew, attends almost all of her games, while Ryan and Lauren stay away from the public eye because they are still young. She uploaded a special post for Drew in 2020, where she vowed to make a change as a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“At what point do they stop looking at my little brother as a cute little boy and instead as a threat to society? It scares me,” she wrote. “I’m going to work for change little brother. I want you to grow up in world that accepts you for who you are.”

Paige Bueckers will return to the 2024-35 college basketball season with a refreshed mindset.

