UConn’s Paige Bueckers denies watching Dallas Wings get 1st pick; gives sly reply to dealing with WNBA conversations

Paige Bueckers is the top college player expected to become a WNBA star next season, along with a first overall pick in the 2025 draft. The WNBA draft lottery happened on Monday, giving the Dallas Wings the first say in the upcoming draft.

As the UConn Huskies prepared for their game against FDU, Bueckers was asked whether she caught the information regarding the draft lottery. Not only did Bueckers denied, but she also had a clever reply to get out of the questions around it and the WNBA.

"I think I mostly dealt with it by focusing on having a great practice today, that's about it," Bueckers said.

Currently, Paige Bueckers is slated to be with the Wings, which had the highest odds of nabbing the first pick. Dallas also had a swap available from 2023, which would also give them Chicago Sky's pick had it been higher than them. Their draft lottery win comes after 11 years since the franchise has participated in the event.

The Los Angeles Sparks won the second pick while Chicago Sky and Washington Mystics have the third and fourth draft stocks.

The Golden State Valkyries, WNBA's new expansion team which will begin its participation in the 2025-26 season, was granted the fifth pick. Valkyries was also predicted to be a huge landing spot for Bueckers last year, who could have been the franchise's one and only superstar.

Paige Bueckers can avoid playing for the Dallas Wings

The suburban energy of Arlington, Texas might not be the most exciting destination for Paige Bueckers. Her preferred WNBA team is reported to be the bustling city of Los Angeles, where the Sparks play.

However, in case Bueckers eyes to avoid her move to Texas, she can simply choose to play one more year in college. She began Division I college in 2020, which gives her an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic. In 2022, Bueckers was out for the entire season due to her ACL injury, which can grant her another year of college eligibility.

Paige Bueckers is currently looking to lift her first NCAA championship and has made it known that it is her primary focus for the year. However, fans are eagerly waiting for her decision as the college star will give a big boost to whatever team she joins.

