UConn’s Solo Ball shares wholesome message for teammate after transfer portal decision

Despite losing Ahmad Nowell to the transfer portal, Solo Ball wishes his teammate nothing but the best. The freshman's decision comes after a season full of highs and lows with the defending champions. He was a prized four-star prospect in the class of 2024, ranked No. 33 overall and No. 4 among combo guards.

Recruits News updated the college basketball world about Nowell's decision through an Instagram post on Friday:

"BREAKING: UConn guard Ahmad Nowell has entered the transfer portal, a source told @recruitsnews. The true freshman appeared in 18 games this season.," the post read.

As fans reacted to Nowell's exit from the Huskies, sophomore guard Solo Ball also commented on the post:

"Always rootin for you bro ❤️ go be great," he wrote.

Moreover, his teammates Tarris Reed and Jayden Ross, alongside Northwestern's recruit Jake West, also joined in:

"God got em !!🙏🏾❤️," Reed added.

"All apart of the journey twin❤️🤞🏽. love u boy," Ross commented.

"Yuppp," West wrote.

Solo Ball, Tarris Reed, Jayden Ross and Jake West comment on Nowell's transfer | via @recruitsnews/ig

Nowell played just 18 games with the Huskies. He was competing for court time throughout the season, seeing just 6.5 minutes per game. He played over nine minutes three times, during losses to Colorado and Dayton in Maui and the win against Maryland Eastern Shore in November.

What's next for Solo Ball and the UConn Huskies?

Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies fell short of their quest to clinch the first modern-day three-peat in college basketball history on Saturday, losing 77-75 to UF. Unlike its domination through regular season and tournament in the last two years, the school struggled this time around, mounting a 24-11 overall run.

The program will have to reevaluate its approach as seniors Samson Johnson and Hassan Diarra have exhausted their college eligibility. Moreover, alongside Ahmad Nowell, 2024 recruit Isaiah Abraham has also entered the portal.

Solo Ball will enter his junior season, building on his leadership resume. He had multiple pivotal performances this season and earned All-Big East Second Team honors.

UConn currently has several incoming talents - five-star shooting guard Braylon Mullins, No. 26 overall ranked Darius Adams, No. 32 Eric Reibe and NBA Global Academy's Jacob Furphy.

