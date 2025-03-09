UConn shows love to alumna Nika Muhl turning heads at Paris Fashion Week in custom blue gown

Seattle Storm's Nika Muhl turned heads during Paris Fashion Week when she walked the ramp in Connecticut Sun star Olivia Nelson-Ododa's custom blue gown. Muhl and Nelson-Ododa played together at UConn before going pro, and the Huskies showed some love to their two former players.

In an Instagram post shared by ESPNW on Saturday, Muhl was seen walking the ramp while another slide showed Nelson-Ododa emotionally reacting to the Storm star's runway walk.

The UConn women's basketball team dropped a blue heart for each player on the post:

"💙💙"

Image Credits - ESPNW Instagram

Nelson-Ododa's brand, Kayelise, made its debut at the show. She launched the health and wellness brand in October and is named in honor of her late grandmother, Herenia Ododa.

Nika Muhl played with the Huskies from 2020 to 2024. She finished her collegiate career averaging 5.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game across 131 games.

Muhl was named the Big East Defensive Player of the Year twice and earned two second-team All-Big East honors. She also holds UConn's record for the career assists (686) and the most double-digit assist games (17).

The Seattle Storm drafted Muhl in the second round in 2024, with the No. 14 pick. Unfortunately for Muhl, she picked up an ACL injury after 16 games in her rookie season that ruled her out for the rest of the season. It's still unclear whether she will recover in time to participate in the 2025 WNBA season.

Meanwhile, Nelson-Ododa played at UConn from 2018 to 2022. The LA Sparks selected her in the second round of the 2022 WNBA draft with the No. 19 pick. Nelson-Ododa was traded to the Connecticut Sun in January 2023.

Former UConn star Nika Muhl signs deal with Under Armour

Former UConn star Nika Muhl - Source: Imagn

Nika Muhl signed a multi-year partnership deal with Under Armour, the American sportswear company announced this past week. She will serve as an ambassador for the brand on and off the court while also donning Under Armour and Curry Brand basketball sneakers while competing for Seattle.

Muhl joins fellow women's basketball athletes Kelsey Plum, Marina Mabrey, Diamond Miller and MiLaysia Fulwiley to ink a deal with Under Armour.

