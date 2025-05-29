UConn signee Kayleigh Heckel drops 1-word reaction in excitement for JuJu Watkins’ latest move with Nike

UConn women's basketball commit Kayleigh Heckel expressed her excitement at former USC teammate JuJu Watkins' latest achievement. Watkins, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury, has a collaboration with sportswear giant Nike.
The standout sophomore guard took to Instagram to announce becoming the fourth to join Nike's Athlete Think Tank on Thursday.
Watkins shared on her post:
"I’m so proud to have joined the fourth cohort of @nike Athlete Think Tank! Having the chance to connect with other athletes and coaches and talk about the things that matter to us and that matter to the next generation of girls has been such a powerful experience. I can’t wait to see what we do together next!"
Heckel took to the comment section to hype Watkins for her partnership with Nike.
"JUDEAAAA❤️," the freshman wrote.
Heckel entered the transfer portal after a lone season with the Trojans, where she averaged 6.1 points and 1.9 assists per game in 34 games and seven starts. A No. 13-ranked recruit in the class of 2024, the 5-foot-9 native of Port Chester, N.Y. helped USC to the 2024-25 Big Ten regular season championship and NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.
The 2024 McDonald's and Jordan Brand All-American joins transfer Serah Williams and freshmen Kelis Fisher, Gandy Malou-Mamel and Blanca Quiñonez as UConn's newcomers for the 2025-26 season.
USC announces JuJu Watkins' latest award nomination
USC women's basketball showed support for its standout guard JuJu Watkins after she was nominated for the Sportswoman of the Year at the BET Awards. Watkins was named for the second time alongside last year's winner Angel Reese, Simone Biles, Coco Gauff, Flau'jae Johnson, Sha'Carri Richardson, Claressa Shields, Dawn Staley and A'ja Wilson.
Watkins earned her nomination after she led USC to the 2024-25 Big Ten regular season championship and NCAA Tournament as the number one seed. She also led the Big Ten in scoring with 23.9 points per game.
On March 24, she tore the ACL in her right knee during the first quarter of USC's second-round matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, which ended her tournament.
But the Los Angeles native's season was not all doom and gloom as she won the Naismith Award and was named AP Player of the Year as a sophomore. She was also the winner of the prestigious John R. Wooden Award for the women's Player of the Year.
