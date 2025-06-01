UConn signee Kayleigh Heckel drops 2-word reaction for Exodus NYC hoops exhibition games

UConn signee Kayleigh Heckel hailed Exodus NYC's exhibition games on social media. She was part of the Nike EYBL girls' basketball program during her high school days.

On Sunday, Exodus shared a series of photos from the exhibition games, which included Heckel watching from the sidelines. The former USC guard shared the snaps on her Instagram story.

"My guy," Heckel wrote.

Kayleigh Heckel shares Exodus NYC's exhibition games on IG story. Image via @Heckel_kayleigh

Heckel attended Long Island Lutheran High in New York, where she recorded over 2,400 points and over 500 assists, rebounds and steals. She was named a Maxpreps and Naismith All-American twice, and also earned the New York all-state selection honors four times.

Heckel also won the 2022 Nike TOC Champion with Exodus in the AAU and was named the MVP of the tournament. For her collegiate career, Heckel joined USC as the No. 13-ranked player in the nation by ESPN before joining UConn for her sophomore year next season.

“She’s a winner”: Kayleigh Heckel's high school head coach endorses her move to UConn

Kayleigh Heckel signed with UConn following her lone season with the USC Trojans. It was a move that her former high school coach, Christina Raiti, approved of.

“She’s a winner,” Raiti said on Tuesday, via CT Insider. “She is respectful. She will do anything for her teammates. She is a team-first, individual-second type of kid, which is rare these days. I don’t worry about her finding a role there at all.

“I’m happy she found a home that will take care of her but also push her and demand the most out of her abilities. That is a very important balance. I definitely think she is a culture fit at UConn. She is a really good kid, a home run of a kid.”

Raiti added that Heckel is perfect for the Huskies, offensively and defensively. Last season, Heckel scored five points in each the two games against the Huskies. For the season, she averaged 6.1 points, 1.9 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 16.9 minutes.

