  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • "UConn smacks LSU": Fans make predictions after Paige Bueckers-Flau'jae Johnson's clip discussing March Madness resurfaces

"UConn smacks LSU": Fans make predictions after Paige Bueckers-Flau'jae Johnson's clip discussing March Madness resurfaces

By Arnold
Modified Mar 11, 2025 11:39 GMT
Fans make predictions after Paige Bueckers-Flau
Fans make predictions after Paige Bueckers-Flau'jae Johnson's clip discussing March Madness resurfaces (Image Credits - IMAGN)

UConn superstar Paige Bueckers made a guest appearance on LSU icon Flau'jae Johnson's podcast in August last year. The two discussed the prospect of facing each other in the NCAA Tournament, which is now a real possibility.

Ad

A clip of Bueckers' interview with Johnson resurfaced on social media on Monday, and fans on Instagram made their predictions on which player is likely to come out on top with their respective team if UConn meets LSU in March Madness.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"UConn smacks LSU," a fan wrote.
"A Healthy LSU any day!!" another added.
"Healthy lsu , will make UConn never wanna play any sec team again 😂😂😂😂" a third commented.

A few others were simply excited at the prospect of Bueckers' UConn potentially facing Johnson's LSU.

"I would love to see LSU versus UConn that could go either way," one added.
Ad
"I NEED DAT," a fan commented
"I don't think I could watch 🫣! Two of my faves... talk about the stress !!" a user wrote.
Image via @overtimewbb/Instagram
Image via @overtimewbb/Instagram

The Tigers will be sweating on Johnson's fitness heading into the NCAA Tournament. The LSU guard missed the entire SEC Tournament with a shin injury but is expected to return to action for March Madness.

Ad

In Johnson's absence, No. 3 seed LSU made it to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament but lost to No. 2 seed Texas.

Paige Bueckers' UConn wins Big East Tournament ahead of NCAA Tournament

NCAA Women&#039;s Basketball: UConn star Paige Bueckers in action at the Big East Conference Tournament Championship - Source: Imagn
NCAA Women's Basketball: UConn star Paige Bueckers in action at the Big East Conference Tournament Championship - Source: Imagn

Paige Bueckers and the top-seeded UConn won the Big East Tournament after beating No. 2 seed Creighton 70-50 on Monday. Bueckers led the way with a game-high 24 points while adding eight rebounds and three assists. Her teammates, Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd, contributed 13 points each.

Ad

Meanwhile, Lauren Jenson scored a team-high 13 points for the Bluejays, while Morgan Maly added 12 points.

After winning the regular season title and now the conference tournament, Bueckers and the Huskies will look to go all the way and win the national title.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by R. Elahi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी