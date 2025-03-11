"UConn smacks LSU": Fans make predictions after Paige Bueckers-Flau'jae Johnson's clip discussing March Madness resurfaces

UConn superstar Paige Bueckers made a guest appearance on LSU icon Flau'jae Johnson's podcast in August last year. The two discussed the prospect of facing each other in the NCAA Tournament, which is now a real possibility.

A clip of Bueckers' interview with Johnson resurfaced on social media on Monday, and fans on Instagram made their predictions on which player is likely to come out on top with their respective team if UConn meets LSU in March Madness.

"UConn smacks LSU," a fan wrote.

"A Healthy LSU any day!!" another added.

"Healthy lsu , will make UConn never wanna play any sec team again 😂😂😂😂" a third commented.

A few others were simply excited at the prospect of Bueckers' UConn potentially facing Johnson's LSU.

"I would love to see LSU versus UConn that could go either way," one added.

"I NEED DAT," a fan commented

"I don't think I could watch 🫣! Two of my faves... talk about the stress !!" a user wrote.

Image via @overtimewbb/Instagram

The Tigers will be sweating on Johnson's fitness heading into the NCAA Tournament. The LSU guard missed the entire SEC Tournament with a shin injury but is expected to return to action for March Madness.

In Johnson's absence, No. 3 seed LSU made it to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament but lost to No. 2 seed Texas.

Paige Bueckers' UConn wins Big East Tournament ahead of NCAA Tournament

NCAA Women's Basketball: UConn star Paige Bueckers in action at the Big East Conference Tournament Championship - Source: Imagn

Paige Bueckers and the top-seeded UConn won the Big East Tournament after beating No. 2 seed Creighton 70-50 on Monday. Bueckers led the way with a game-high 24 points while adding eight rebounds and three assists. Her teammates, Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd, contributed 13 points each.

Meanwhile, Lauren Jenson scored a team-high 13 points for the Bluejays, while Morgan Maly added 12 points.

After winning the regular season title and now the conference tournament, Bueckers and the Huskies will look to go all the way and win the national title.

