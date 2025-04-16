UConn, South Carolina, LSU celebrate former players Paige Bueckers, Te-Hina Paopao, Aneesah Morrow and more following WNBA draft 

Former UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers was celebrated by her team following her WNBA draft selection by the Dallas Wings. She was selected No. 1 overall on Monday night at The Shed in Brooklyn, New York.

Several other top college basketball players from the 2024-25 season were selected in the draft, including South Carolina's Te-Hina Paopao and Sania Feagin, LSU's Aneesah Morrow, USC's Kiki Iriafen and TCU's Hailey Van Lith.

Alongside Bueckers, two more UConn stars with whom she won the national championship last week were selected — Kaitlyn Chen to the Golden State Valkyries at No. 30 and Aubrey Griffin to the Minnesota Lynx at No. 37.

On X/Twitter, the UConn women's basketball account shared a video of the trio finding out their fates at the WNBA draft.

"It was a great night to be a Husky at the WNBA Draft," the caption read.

The Lady Tigers also chimed in on social media with a message to forward Aneesah Morrow, who was selected No. 7 overall by the Connecticut Sun.

"Nees Is A Beast, Heart Over Height. The @ConnecticutSun are getting a good one," LSU wrote on X, with a video of her best highlights.

The South Carolina Gamecocks also praised their former stars Te-Hina Paopao, Bree Hall and Sania Feagin after they were all selected. The team posted a video message from coach Dawn Staley to the players, congratulating them on their success.

"Super proud of Breezy, Pao, Feagin," Staley said." It's their dream, and me being their coach and being able to watch their dream, I couldn't be more proud of them. For all they've given to us on this day, the game gave back to them."

Hailey Van Lith, another star player who was part of TCU this season, was drafted No. 11 by the Chicago Sky. The Horned Frogs congratulated their guard on X with three words:

"Dreams to Reality."

Paige Bueckers reflects on emotions after being No. 1 pick

Paige Bueckers had a decorated career in Storrs, winning every possible honor available to a college basketball player. And now, she will get a chance to add to her mantle in the WNBA.

Speaking with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks shortly after she was drafted, Bueckers was asked about the feeling of hearing her name called as the top pick.

"Obviously got a little bit emotional there just talking about my teammates and what they mean to me, but just so much gratitude, so much appreciation for the journey that it took to get here," she said.

Paige Bueckers will join four other players drafted by Dallas on Monday, as the Wings had a busy night following their 9-31 season.

