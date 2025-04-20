UConn standout Liam McNeeley, Maryland's Derik Queen react as former top LSU commit shares Lakers' playoff game snaps

The LSU Tigers landed four commitments in the 2024 recruiting class. Three of them were rated within the ESPN top 100, including four-star Curtis Givens. In his first season with the Tigers, he had a strong season in limited minutes. He only averaged 18.3 minutes per game, but averaged 4.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game as a solid rotational player.
Givens is projected to play a bigger role with the LSU Tigers next season. However, with the season over, there is plenty of time for the LSU freshman for off-court activities.
On Saturday, the LA Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves played Game 1 of their first-round series in the NBA playoffs. Curtis Givens attended the game and posted several photos from the event.
Shortly after the pictures were posted on Instagram, the college basketball world started to react. Two notable college basketball figures commented: UConn standout Liam McNeeley and Maryland star Derik Queen. They were joined by several fans in commenting on Curtis Givens' Instagram post.
"Two Goats," Liam McNeeley wrote.
"Auraaaa," Derik Queen commented.
"Bumping beo is hysterical!! Love this song on this post," one fan added.
Fans continued to react in the comments on Instagram.
"Vvs diamonds match with that chrome," one fan wrote.
"I saw you guys, loved it! Memphis elite around the court nice, continued blessings young man!," one fan commented.
"Future grizzlies star," one fan added.
LSU Tigers have received commitments from three players in the 2025 class
Curtis Givens joined the LSU Tigers as part of the 2024 recruiting class and made an immediate impact. Although he was not a star scorer as a freshman, he was able to come into the games and make timely shots for the team when they needed him.
The LSU Tigers will be trying to improve their roster with similarly impactful players in the 2025 recruiting class. As things stand, the Tigers have not been able to find as much success with their 2025 class. They have three commitments thus far, but only one ranks within the ESPN top 100. Fortunately for the Tigers, all three are still four-star recruits.
The highest rated recruit is Jalen Reece, who is the No. 65-ranked recruit this season according to the ESPN rankings. The other two four-star recruits, Mazi Mosley and Matt Gilhool, rank outside ESPN's top 100.
