UConn standout Liam McNeeley, Maryland's Derik Queen react as former top LSU commit shares Lakers' playoff game snaps

The LSU Tigers landed four commitments in the 2024 recruiting class. Three of them were rated within the ESPN top 100, including four-star Curtis Givens. In his first season with the Tigers, he had a strong season in limited minutes. He only averaged 18.3 minutes per game, but averaged 4.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game as a solid rotational player.

Ad

Givens is projected to play a bigger role with the LSU Tigers next season. However, with the season over, there is plenty of time for the LSU freshman for off-court activities.

On Saturday, the LA Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves played Game 1 of their first-round series in the NBA playoffs. Curtis Givens attended the game and posted several photos from the event.

Ad

Trending

Shortly after the pictures were posted on Instagram, the college basketball world started to react. Two notable college basketball figures commented: UConn standout Liam McNeeley and Maryland star Derik Queen. They were joined by several fans in commenting on Curtis Givens' Instagram post.

"Two Goats," Liam McNeeley wrote.

"Auraaaa," Derik Queen commented.

"Bumping beo is hysterical!! Love this song on this post," one fan added.

Ad

Fans continued to react in the comments on Instagram.

"Vvs diamonds match with that chrome," one fan wrote.

"I saw you guys, loved it! Memphis elite around the court nice, continued blessings young man!," one fan commented.

"Future grizzlies star," one fan added.

Images via comments of the Curtis Givens' Instagram post.

LSU Tigers have received commitments from three players in the 2025 class

Curtis Givens joined the LSU Tigers as part of the 2024 recruiting class and made an immediate impact. Although he was not a star scorer as a freshman, he was able to come into the games and make timely shots for the team when they needed him.

Ad

The LSU Tigers will be trying to improve their roster with similarly impactful players in the 2025 recruiting class. As things stand, the Tigers have not been able to find as much success with their 2025 class. They have three commitments thus far, but only one ranks within the ESPN top 100. Fortunately for the Tigers, all three are still four-star recruits.

The highest rated recruit is Jalen Reece, who is the No. 65-ranked recruit this season according to the ESPN rankings. The other two four-star recruits, Mazi Mosley and Matt Gilhool, rank outside ESPN's top 100.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here