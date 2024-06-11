UConn star Alex Karaban posts 1-word reaction to HC Dan Hurley rejecting Lakers job

Monday marked celebrations for the UConn Huskies players and fans as Dan Hurley rejected the LA Lakers coach position. Reacting to the news on X/Twitter, forward Alex Karaban posted a GIF of him hugging Hurley with the caption:

"😃"

Expand Tweet

Trending

Dan Hurley's rejection is considered a huge win for college basketball and the UConn team as they prepare for another great run next season. Explaining his decision, Hurley said:

"I am humbled by this entire experience," Hurley said. "At the end of the day, I am extremely proud of the championship culture we have built at Connecticut.

"We met as a team before today's workout and our focus right now is getting better this summer and connecting as a team as we continue to pursue championships."

With Alex Karaban's return, Dan Hurley prepares for a historic feat

After testing the NBA waters, Alex Karaban announced his decision to return to college for another year.

That shocked many fans and experts since the forward impressed everyone at the NBA draft Combine in May. He ranked first in drills and was called an "NBA-ready rotational player".

As he was mulling his decision to stay in the draft or withdraw, Alex Karaban explained to college basketball insider Andy Katz:

"It's a win-win no matter what. Staying in the draft, of course, is chasing my NBA dreams that I've always wanted for a while.

"But going back to school, there's no better place to play college basketball than for UConn. Playing under Coach Hurley and the coaching staff for another year would be a blessing." (via Bleacher Report)

With his return, Alex Karaban is the only remaining starter from the championship-winning 2024 roster. Dan Hurley and his staff have added Liam McNeeley, Ahmad Nowel and Isaiah Abraham from the 2024 recruiting class and Aidan Mahany from the transfer portal.

With the roster all set, it's serious business at Storrs as the Huskies prepare for a three-peat. They will be the first team since the UCLA Bruins and coach John Wooden to achieve three back-to-back NCAA titles.

Dan Hurley confirmed the vision of the team when he sent the message during the UFC 302.

Expand Tweet

While the Huskies have one of the strongest rosters for the upcoming season, teams like the Kansas Jayhawks, Alabama Crimson Tide and Duke Blue Devils have slowly rebuilt their rosters in the off-season.

These teams are expected to provide stiff competition to the Huskies in the 2025 season.

What are your predictions for the UConn Huskies? Share your thoughts in the comment section below:

Also Read: "Love it": JR Smith elated as Dan Hurley chooses UConn's $50 million contract over Lakers' $70 million deal

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here