UConn star Alex Karaban remains unsure about future amid NBA Draft talks: "Love this place so much"

UConn star Alex Karaban is still unsure about declaring for the NBA draft after playing three years at the collegiate level. The Huskies star recently hinted that he might return to Storrs for another year but has yet to confirm his plans.

On Saturday, Karaban spoke to Erik Dobratz of WTNH-TV at his basketball camp in Newtown, Connecticut, and said he still needs to make up his mind about his future.

"I'm not really too sure on what to do," Karaban said. "It has been a long wait, I know. It has been a process trying to decide what I want to do. I've been at UConn for a while, and I just love this place so much. It is hard to leave places that you love, but at the same time, it is also my dream to go to the NBA.

"I do want to do it relatively soon. No exact timeline yet, but I do want to let the coaches and my teammates know which direction I want to go with relatively fast, and to let me just go in the direction that I want to go in."

Karaban has until Saturday (April 26) to decide whether he wants to declare for this year's NBA draft as an early entry. Players also have until June 15 to decide whether they want to withdraw their names from the draft to potentially uphold their college eligibility.

According to reports, Karaban is projected as a late first-round pick or an early second-round pick if he declares for this year's NBA draft.

Alex Karaban has won two national titles at UConn

UConn Huskies star Alex Karaban

Alex Karaban committed to UConn in 2022 and helped the Huskies win two national titles in 2023 and 2024. The Huskies were on course to complete a three-peat of championships this past season but lost to eventual national champs Florida in the second round of this year's NCAA Tournament.

During the 2024-25 season, Karaban averaged 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 blocks per game. He earned a second-team All-Big East selection.

However, it remains to be seen whether Karaban will return to UConn for a fourth season.

