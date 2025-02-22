  • home icon
  • UConn star Azzi Fudd drops 3-word reaction on former teammate Nika Muhl's glamorous fashion photoshoot

By Richard Pereira
Modified Feb 22, 2025 19:15 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Connecticut at South Carolina - Source: Imagn
Azzi Fudd keeps in touch with Nika Muhl, who has been a teammate since the latter played for the UConn Huskies from 2020 to 2024. Muhl has been active off the court, catching Fudd's attention.

Muhl took part in a glamorous fashion photoshoot for the League Fits magazine, showing off numerous looks. The photos were uploaded to Instagram on Thursday.

“I like to think of fashion as a set of rules that I don’t like to follow,” Muhl said per the League Fits post.
Fudd only needed three words to express her reaction to Muhl's glamorous photoshoot.

"I am GAGGED," Fudd said.
Azzi Fudd reacts to a social media post. (Credits: Instagram/@leaguefits)
What lies ahead for Azzi Fudd, Huskies

It was a heartwarming moment for Azzi Fudd to have with her former teammate Nika Muhl while the former progresses through the remainder of her collegiate career with the UConn Huskies.

Fudd is currently a graduate student on the team's roster, indicating that her time with the program will soon come to a close since joining in 2021. However, she is grateful for everything the team gave her, noting the confidence she has built to become an effective player for the Huskies.

"I mean, my confidence right now is definitely through the roof. But I think it's all a courtesy of my teammates. They got me those open looks, they gave me great passes, set me great screens," Fudd said on ESPN.
"Clearly right now, my shot is falling. And I think having that confidence and having teammates that also have that confidence in me. I missed shots the first half, and just hearing that reassurance from them... having that confidence from my teammates is something I wouldn't trade."
This season, Azzi Fudd is averaging 13.1 points and two rebounds on 48.7% shooting and 47.4% from beyond the arc. She has helped UConn to a 25-3 overall record, staying perfect in conference play with a 15-0 showing.

Fudd and the No. 5 Huskies face the Butler Bulldogs on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
