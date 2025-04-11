UConn star Azzi Fudd shows off her new "personal favorite" bracelet on Good Morning America show

UConn guard Azzi Fudd is on a media tour after winning the NCAA championship with the Huskies. On Thursday, the red-shirt junior joined the crew on Good Morning America for a chat about her journey to the title, despite the injuries and other setbacks.

Fudd was asked about the bracelets on her wrist. Throughout the season, the guard wore two bracelets which spelled "Resilience" and "Purpose." After Sunday's win, she added another saying, "Championship." Fudd said:

"Yeah, new one. I really like it. Personal favorite."

Fudd was asked about other bracelets and the championship game against the South Carolina Gamecocks. She said:

"I think just reminding myself that I'm resilient, you know. Basketball's a game of runs. Everything's not always going to go your way, but staying strong, staying with your teammates, and that's exactly what we did. Not just in that game, but throughout the season."

In the championship-winning game, Azzi Fudd led with 24 points, five rebounds and three steals. She was named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player.

Azzi Fudd comments on her mother's viral T-shirt

The most famous catchphrase this season was "Fudd around and find out." After a year away from basketball due to an ACL tear, Azzi Fudd made a triumphant return to the court and fans celebrated her with posters containing the phrase.

It soon caught on, and Fudd's mother was seen wearing a T-shirt with the line during the championship game.

When asked about it, the guard said:

"Every time I see it, poster, t-shirt, it makes me smile. And I mean, my parents are my biggest fans. So to see them wearing it, see them cheering hard, 'Fudd around and find out,' like, what's better than that?"

Fudd also spoke about the immense support that the Huskies received this season.

"It's surreal to see like just the support that we have and how much women's basketball has grown, but just to see like younger kids looking up to me," she said. "I was in their position really not that long ago, and I'm still looking up to women and other female athletes.

"So just to see young kids look up to me, it's surreal. But I mean, it's such like a humbling, humbling feeling."

With the year she missed, Fudd had one more season of eligibility and she is set to return to UConn next season.

