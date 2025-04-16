UConn star Azzi Fudd all smiles as she poses in beige power suit styled by Brittany Hampton

UConn women's basketball star Azzi Fudd took her fashion style to a new level in a recent Instagram post. Fudd was present at the WNBA draft on Monday night despite making the decision to use up her eligibility status in college basketball.

The UConn star was there to support her teammate Paige Bueckers, who officially became the overall No. 1 pick, selected by the Dallas Wings.

However, Fudd was spotted again with Bueckers, this time outside the draft night. On Wednesday, celebrity stylist Brittany Hampton shared a photo of the Huskies' dynamic duo looking all glam and stylish on her Instagram photo.

Fudd looked stunning in a beige buttoned-down top and a matching pair of trousers. She also wore a navy blue jacket over the top.

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers pose together on Brittany Hampton's IG story. Image via @bhampton

Both Fudd and Bueckers shared an undeniable chemistry on and off the court. The duo powered UConn to the program's 12th national championship title a week before Bueckers was selected as the top pick of the WNBA draft.

Fans had hoped that Fudd would enter this year's draft, but the Husky guard chose to stay back in college basketball to further develop her skills before going pro.

Both Fudd and Bueckers had experienced stellar and difficult times in their collegiate career, with injuries that left both on the sidelines multiple times.

Azzi Fudd reveals why she is returning to UConn

Azzi Fudd cemented her name as one of UConn women's basketball's greats after she ended this past season as a national champion. Fudd was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player in the women's NCAA Tournament. She joined Husky legends like Breanna Stewart, Maya Moore and Diana Taurasi as UConn players to have that honor.

Due to her stellar performances with the Huskies, the senior guard was expected to be one of the top picks for the 2025 WNBA draft. But Fudd waived the draft, choosing to run it back one more time with UConn for reasons which she revealed to Clutchpoint's Russel Steinberg.

“I think having another year (to) just get my feet under me again, just (get) everything under control, and then just developing from a leadership standpoint, being the leader of the team, taking that kind of ownership and having that role will be really good for me,” Fudd said.

Fudd added that she wanted to go "back to being comfortable: with the ball in her hand" and become a "leader for the team."

The UConn star had endured a series of injuries that had affected her court appearances. As a junior, she tore her ACL and returned to the court two weeks into the new season, where she injured her knee, leading to another two weeks on the sidelines.

