UConn star Azzi Fudd takes jabs at former teammate Paige Bueckers in hilarious “pass the phone” challenge

UConn star Azzi Fudd and former teammate Paige Bueckers teamed up for a hilarious commercial for a hair color company. Fudd and Bueckers are known for their friendship on and off the court. It continues even after Bueckers ended her collegiate basketball career to join the Dallas Wings as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft.

On Friday, Bueckers posted a funny “pass the phone” challenge she had with Fudd for a Madison Reed ColorWonder ad campaign on Instagram. The challenge involved one person holding a ColorWonder box and saying something to diss the other person before "passing the phone" to that person.

"I'm passing the ColorWonder to someone who can't pronounce 'anthropomorphism,'" Fudd said.

"I'm passing the ColorWonder to somebody who thinks they're a better shooter than me," Bueckers responded.

"I'm passing the ColorWonder to someone who can't go anywhere without their iPad," Fudd said.

"And I'm not ashamed about it. So I'm passing the ColorWonder to somebody who can't keep their room clean," Bueckers replied.

"Not ashamed about it," Fudd said. "I'm passing the ColorWonder to someone who has crumbs in her bed."

"I'm passing the ColorWonder to somebody who when they change their hair color, it becomes a whole personality," Bueckers said.

"No comment," Fudd said. "I'm passing the ColorWonder to someone who is so obsessed with their brand that they made their own color."

"And it eats," Bueckers said.

Bueckers and Fudd won the 2025 NCAA national championship with the Huskies after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks on April 6, with Fudd earning the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player of the Year.

Paige Bueckers to have Minnesota City named after her post-WNBA draft

Former UConn star Paige Bueckers is set to be honored following a successful final season with the Huskies and her WNBA draft selection. Bueckers and the Huskies won the national championship, cementing her place as one of UConn's all-time greats. On Monday, she was also selected by the Dallas Wings as the No. 1 pick.

Bueckers received another honor as her home city, Minnesota, will be named after her for one day. During Tuesday's Hopkins city council meeting, it unanimously passed a motion.

"Adopt a Proclamation honoring the accomplishments of Paige Bueckers and naming the City Paige Bueckers, Minnesota for the day on May 16, 2025," the motion read.

Bueckers is from Edina, Minnesota, and attended Hopkins High School, which is close to Minnetonka. The City of Hopkins honored her for her accomplishments and wished her the best of luck at the professional level by proclaiming May 16 as "Paige Bueckers Day" and renaming the city to "Paige Bueckers, Minnesota" for the day.

