UConn star Donovan Clingan reacts to the Huskies' unique NCAA tournament accomplishment

Donovan Clingan recently reacted to an amazing statline for his UConn Huskies basketball team, which is a testament to how good a squad the two-time defending national champs had.

The stat disclosed that out of 240 possible in-game minutes in the second half that UConn went through during their last 12 NCAA Tournament games, they only trailed opponents for only 53 seconds. The rest is just the Huskies leading through games wire-to-wire en route to victory after victory.

Here is the 7-foot-2 big man`s understandable reaction to the numbers:

"😣"

Expand Tweet

Dan Hurley`s UConn never really trailed throughout all of their final 10 NCAA Tournament games en route to the championship. Even against a mighty team like Purdue, the Huskies just played impeccable team basketball and never surrendered anything major.

Donovan Clingan was instrumental for his team's two straight national titles. He might not have been their first scoring option, but his production was still a massive part of the team`s rotation: 13 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game to go along with 2.5 blocks.

His defense and rim protection was excellent, especially in their title game matchup against Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers. While Edey finished with 37 points on 15-25 shooting, he could not do much in the first half.

Donovan Clingan held his own on defense against the towering, two-time National Player of the Year, further sealing UConn`s feat in the annals of college basketball history. As a result, the Bristol, CT native is one of several consensus first-round locks in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft.

How good are the 2023-2024 UConn Huskies?

The incredible statline above is enough proof that Clingan`s 2023-2024 team is one of the greatest teams in college basketball history.

UConn finished the season as the 29th-best team in the nation when it comes to scoring, a respectable 58th in rebounds, but an excellent fourth overall in terms of assists per game. They were also the best squad in the Big East, scoring more than anyone else in-conference while also boasting the conference's best team defense.

Lastly, the team boasted an incredibly balanced rotation that featured a starting five that all averaged double-figure scoring. Not one player was the clear bucket-getter they had unlike Purdue, who mostly relied on Zach Edey to score. With this, they had the consensus AP no. 1 and Coaches no. 1 ranking.