UConn star Kamorea Arnold & Jana El Alfy reunite with ex-Husky teammate Aaliyah Edwards in latest IG snaps

By Victor Isikhueme
Published Aug 04, 2025 16:52 GMT
UConn star Kamorea Arnold & Jana El Alfy reunite with ex-Husky teammate Aaliyah Edwards in latest IG snaps - Image source: Instagram/aaliyahedwards_24

Former UConn standout and Washington Mystics forward Aaliyah Edwards shared a heartwarming Instagram post, featuring Kamorea Arnold and Jana El Alfy on Monday. Edwards gave fans a glimpse of her July on Instagram, sharing a carousel of images posing with her ex-UConn teammates. Some of the images show flashing peace signs at what looked like a postgame meetup.

In the carousel, Edwards posed courtside with a group of familiar faces, including Arnold and El Alfy. In other photos, Edwards was captured with Las Vegas Aces’ Jewell Loyd, former UConn player Nika Muhl and a hilarious moment during a Mystics gym session.

“✌🏽 out July,” Edwards wrote.
Edwards played four standout seasons with the Huskies from 2020 to 2024. As a junior, she averaged a double-double with 18.3 points and 11 rebounds per game. Moreover, she became the first Husky since Maya Moore to post a 20-point, 20-rebound game. She capped off her college career with All-Big East and All-America honors, helping UConn reach the Final Four in 2024.

Edwards was drafted sixth by the Mystics in April 2024. She signed her rookie contract just days later. Despite missing some games herself due to back and ankle issues, Edwards played in 34 games and averaged 7.6 points and 5.6 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per game.

Kamorea Arnold throws first pitch at Brewers game, celebrates UConn Championship

UConn basketball star Kamorea "KK" Arnold took the mound at American Family Field in Milwaukee. On Friday, the UConn Women’s Basketball Instagram account celebrated the Wisconsin native as she was honored by the Milwaukee Brewers with the ceremonial first pitch.

Arnold sported a Brewers jersey and was holding the NCAA national championship trophy.

“Wisconsin native KK Arnold threw out the first pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers!” the caption read.
Arnold’s on-field recognition came just months after she helped the UConn Huskies win their record 12th NCAA basketball championship.

The 2024-25 season marks her sophomore year with the program. She averaged 5.4 points, 2.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 36 games last season. With nine points in just 20 minutes, she provided an important spark off the bench in the Final Four versus UCLA. Moreover, in the national championship win, she scored nine points in 15 minutes.

