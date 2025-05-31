UConn star KK Arnold drops 4-word reaction on teammate Mikaylah Williams' "life lately" snaps on IG

UConn star KK Arnold had words of encouragement for Mikaylah Williams when the LSU star shared some snaps on Instagram on Saturday. Williams uploaded pictures of herself training in the offseason and representing Team USA at the FIBA 3x3 Women's Series in Marseille.

"Life lately," Williams captioned her IG post.

When Arnold caught a glimpse of Williams' snaps, she dropped a four-word comment on the IG post.

"🙇🏽‍♀️wake em up 12," Arnold wrote in reference to Williams' LSU jersey number.

Williams and Team USA bowed out in the quarterfinals of the FIBA 3x3 Women's Series, following a 20-12 loss to Spain last week.

Nonetheless, Williams will be preparing for her third season at the collegiate level next season.

Williams committed to LSU in 2023. She hit the ground running with the program and won the SEC Freshman of the Year award.

This past season, Williams averaged 17.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. She helped the Tigers reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament and was named to the First-team All-SEC.

Williams will be aiming to win the national championship at LSU next season, which will be star guard Flau'Jae Johnson's final collegiate year. The Tigers recently landed Amiya Joyner from the transfer portal as well to strengthen their roster.

KK Arnold played an important role in helping UConn win the 2025 national title

UCinn Huskies star KK Arnold - Source: Getty

KK Arnold played an important role in UConn's run to win the national championship this past season. She averaged 5.4 points, 2.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.

In the national title game against South Carolina, Arnold scored nine points and got three assists. UConn eventually trounced the Gamecocks 82-59.

Arnold will be entering her third year at UConn next season. She is expected to play a bigger role for Geno Auriemma's team in its title defense, especially since Paige Bueckers left the program for the WNBA.

