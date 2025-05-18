UConn star KK Arnold drops 5-word reaction for “mentee” Aaliyah Edwards

UConn Huskies star KK Arnold has been active on social media in recent weeks, reacting to posts of many current and former UConn players. On Saturday, she was on social media again as her former teammate, Aaliyah Edwards, dropped an Instagram post.
In the post, Edwards, who currently plays for the Washington Mystics in the WNBA, uploaded several photos of herself wearing a red jersey while holding a gold purse. This led to KK Arnold, who views Edwards as a mentor from their time at UConn together, to drop a five-word reaction.
"Who you singing about mentee?"
KK Arnold and Aaliyah Edwards were only teammates for the 2023-24 season, but it appears they developed a strong relationship based on Arnold's comment. Edwards played for the Huskies for four seasons, starting in the 2020-21 season. In her final college season, she averaged 17.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.
Edwards ent on to be selected by the Washington Mystics with the sixth pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. As a rookie, she performed well, averaging 7.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. She will be looking to carve out a bigger role on the team in her second pro season.
KK Arnold will be looking to replicate some of the success of former teammate Aaliyah Edwards in her junior season
Heading into her junior season, KK Arnold will be trying to replicate some of the success of former teammate Aaliyah Edwards. Arnold got out to a strong start to her college career, averaging 8.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals per game while starting 33 of 39 games played as a freshman. However, she took a significant step back as a sophomore.
Arnold was removed from her starting role and saw her minutes reduced. As a result, her stats were negatively impacted and she finished the season with an average of 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game. That is not the direction she was hoping her career would have headed after her freshman year.
Fortunately for Arnold, she should have a bigger chance of playing a significant role with the UConn Huskies as a junior. Several key players, including the first pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, Paige Bueckers, have left the team. So, Arnold could claim a starting role with a strong offseason.
