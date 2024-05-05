UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers bid goodbye to her first car. She uploaded an Instagram story featuring herself and her car in the frame.

Bueckers had a straight face as she wrote in her story:

“Saying bye to my first born.”

Paige Bueckers (Image Credit: Paige Bueckers’ Instagram Story)

The star hooper didn't signify if she was selling the car to someone or was just going to stop using it.

Being one of the most popular faces of women’s basketball, she has inked NIL deals with noteworthy brands like Gatorade, Nike, Crocs, etc. With the money saved from those lucrative deals, Bueckers could be looking to buying or leasing a car that's an upgrade.

Are you excited to see if the UConn Huskies star buys new wheels? Which one should she buy? Let's know in the comments.

Azzi Fudd once spoke about her relationship with Paige Bueckers

Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, Aaliyal Edwards and Nika Muhl posed with UConn HC Geno Auriemma on their graduation day.

Bueckers has been friends with Muhl and Edwards for a long time, but those two have transitioned into WNBA rookies. So, now she's left with Fudd by her side.

Azzi and Paige Bueckers have been friends for a long time and spend time together on and off the court. Nevertheless, the two have not been able to play together much because of injuries during their collegiate careers.

The UConn stars once gave a sneak peeki nto their friendship. In a clipby “Overtime,” Fudd revealed the dynamic of their bond.

"Even though Paige is my best friend, she is one of the most annoying people ever," Fudd said.

"She's like a thousand siblings. Our friendship is very up and down. We fight a lot. With Paige, everything turns into a competition, it can be absolutely anything.”

Bueckers replied:

"I know how to get under her skin, talk a little trash. Off the court, we joke a lot.”

Fudd and Bueckers met each other five years go at a USA basketball camp. They also competed for the same position of shooting guard