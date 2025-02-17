UConn star Paige Bueckers drops 1 word for Sarah Strong’s freshman season

The UConn Huskies, led by Paige Bueckers and Sarah Strong, are putting up some incredible performances. The Huskies are now 24-3 overall with a 14-0 run in the Big East.

On Sunday, ESPN shared a video of Elle Duncan interviewing Bueckers, Strong and UConn coach Geno Auriemma about the freshman's journey with the Huskies for their College GameDay special. When Duncan asked the senior guard to describe Strong's first year at Storr's in one word, Bueckers said (0:28):

"Sensational."

Paige Bueckers came to UConn in 2020 as the No. 1 recruit of her graduating class. Having been through the process before, she commented on Sarah Strong's decision to play for the Huskies.

"People like to say that choosing UConn is the easy choice, but I think it's one of the hardest decisions you can make in your life," Bueckers said (1:24). "Just with the pressure, the expectations, that's the standard that you set for yourself and Sarah checks all those boxes."

Sarah Strong chose to play for UConn after offers from Duke and North Carolina. She is also linked to the South Carolina Gamecocks through her mother, Allison Feaster, a former Harvard Crimson player, who was teammates with Dawn Staley at Charlotte Sting 20 years ago.

Paige Bueckers is ready to pass on the torch to Sarah Strong

Paige Bueckers is playing her final college season with the UConn Huskies and is set to move to the WNBA after the draft in April. She is predicted to be the No. 1 pick. With the big change imminent, Bueckers is ready for Sarah Strong to take over.

"I think that by the time Sarah's done here at UConn, she could definitely be on the Mount Rushmore and be one of the top five players to ever wear the UConn uniform," she said (3:05). "I'm very excited for the future of UConn after I leave with Sarah Strong taking over as she's already doing an amazing job now."

Carrying UConn's national championship hopes on her shoulders, Sarah Strong is averaging 16.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists, while shooting 57.3%. There is added pressure as the Huskies last won the NCAA title in 2016, and this is Paige Bueckers' only chance to win a ring.

After coming close a couple of times in the last four years, the senior guard and the Huskies are ready to give it all. They took a big win on Sunday as they beat defending champions, South Carolina, 87-58.

