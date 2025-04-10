UConn star Paige Bueckers drops 2-word comment to former Huskies Aaliyah Edwards' fun snaps from national championship game

Alongside her family and fans, Paige Bueckers was also supported by Aaliyah Edwards and other former UConn players at the Amalie Arena on Sunday. After the Huskies made history, Edwards summarized her night with a series of photos on Instagram.

The 2023 Big East Tournament MVP showcased her fit checks alongside snaps with Bueckers, Breanna Stewart, cheerleaders, fans and others.

"What’s 4+4+4 (3 Final Four appearances)=💍🏆 #12thnatty ‘Twas a great weekend to wrap up #munchmadness 💅🏽🏀 see ya next year! #back2back 🐺💙," she captioned the post.

As fans reacted to the Washington Mystics' player, her former teammate Bueckers also joined in:

"My LiLiiii🫶🏼," she wrote.

Moreover, KK Arnold and Morgan Cheli also dropped in:

"IK DATS RIGHT," Arnold commented.

"🙌🙌," Cheli added.

Paige Bueckers and others commented on Aaliyah Edwards' post from the NCAA championship game | via @aaliyahedwards_24/ig

The Huskies cruised to their 12th national title in a dominating fashion. They mounted an early 10-point lead at the half and defeated the defending champions, South Carolina, 82-59.

With the defense's major focus on Bueckers, she scored 17 points, six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal on 5 of 14 shooting.

Azzi Fudd and freshman Sarah Strong led the program with 24 points apiece. Strong added 15 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals on over 65% shooting, while Fudd garnered five rebounds and three steals on over 50% clip.

Paige Bueckers shares the significance of her NCAA title

On Wednesday, Paige Bueckers shared the influences and significance of her first NCAA championship with "TODAY." She highlighted the role that the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx and Maya Moore and Lindsay Whalen played in her quest to become the player that she is.

"I was just a little girl aspiring to be in the league," she said (at 2:58).

"The Minnesota Lynx dynasty was everything for me. So, to grow up watching Maya Moore, Lindsay Whalen and the rest of that dynasty, and to be able to share that experience and be a part of that is just - it's surreal to say."

Paige Bueckers will now enter the WNBA draft on April 14 at the Shed in New York. She is expected to be the first pick in a talented class including Hailey Van Lith, Kiki Iriafen and more.

