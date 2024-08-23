UConn star Paige Bueckers recently declared that the upcoming basketball season will be her last in college and is widely expected to declare for the 2025 WNBA draft. In the offseason, she has been splitting her time between NIL activities and getting back to the gym with her Huskies teammates.

On Friday, she had an ecstatic reaction on her Instagram stories to the collaboration between her NIL partner, apparel giants Nike, and popular game company Lego.

"Super locked," Bueckers captioned the graphic of the news announcement on her IG stories.

The news was announced on the two companies' Instagram pages, with the caption:

"@nike 🤝 @lego We’re teaming up to inspire a world where sport and creative play always wins. Coming 2025. Tap the link in our bio for more information 🔗."

Paige Bueckers makes history with Nike shoe deal

Paige Bueckers has a lucrative NIL deal with Nike, and a few weeks ago, it was revealed that she would become the first student-athlete to get her own signature shoe.

The popular Bueckers will get a colorway of the Nike G.T. Hustle 3. Bueckers’ version of the famous sneaker will fall under the "Greater Than Series." The Nike GT Hustle shoes were part of the Blueprint Pack and were first released in July to take advantage of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Bueckers pair will be customized to match the UConn star's home area code of 612 (Edina, Minnesota) and 860 to represent the UConn area code, which will be emblazoned on the kicks.

The sock line of the shoe will also have her nickname and a personalized message.

The Nike shoes dedicated to Paige Bueckers will be released on Sept. 12 and will retail at $120, according to Sole Retriever.

Paige Bueckers gets equity in sports league

The Nike deal was not the only lucrative deal that Paige Buckers managed to snag. A few weeks ago, she bagged an NIL deal with the 3by3 league "Unrivaled," which was launched by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier.

The league will act as a winter league when the WNBA is in the offseason and will try to keep stars from playing abroad to make more money. Bueckers will be eligible to play in the league in 2026 after entering it via the 2025 WNBA draft.

Meanwhile, Paige Bueckers will attempt to win the national championship with UConn under legendary coach Geno Auriemma as a parting gift to Huskies fans before she embarks on the WNBA and Unrivaled League challenges.

