UConn star Sarah Strong's mom Allison Feaster shares wholesome snap and a message in Spanish from a get together

Sarah Strong, a UConn Huskies star, featured in an Instagram story uploaded by her mother and former Los Angeles Sparks forward Allison Feaster on Wednesday. The 6-foot-2 forward will now enter her sophomore year with the Huskies after helping them lift the NCAA championship last season.

The picture also featured a Spanish basketball player, Anna Gomez Igual, who plays for Valencia Basket of the Liga Femenina in Spain.

"Reunion de Fernanda, Rocio, Paquita," Feaster captioned her story with a red heart and a star-eye emoji.

UConn star Sarah Strong's mom, Allison Feaste,r sharesa wholesome snap and a message in Spanish from a get-together (Image via Instagram @allison_feaster)

Feaster graduated from Harvard and was drafted by the Sparks. However, she also used to play in France, Spain and Italy during the WNBA offseason, which involved a lot of travel.

Sarah Strong opened up about her experience of having her mother play basketball professionally in different countries.

"I just feel like ever since she started playing, I always looked up to her — in a basketball way and kind of on and off the court," Strong said (Timestamp: 1:10). "So, just knowing that she did what she did and that she kind of paved the way for me really means a lot."

She also said that she did not remember traveling around the world with her mother.

"Not really. I don't know. I was really young — like 10 years old," Sarah said. "I don't remember much of my childhood."

In her freshman season, Strong averaged 16.4 points on 58.6% shooting, including 38.8% from behind the arc. She also grabbed 8.9 rebounds, dished out 3.6 assists, stole the ball 2.3 times and recorded 1.7 blocks in 28.7 minutes per game in 40 games.

One of her best performances came in the championship game against the South Carolina Gamecocks, when she recorded a double-double with 24 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocks in 37 minutes, to lead the team to an 82-59 win.

Sarah Strong will be joined by Kelis Fisher next season

The UConn Huskies signed only one player from the Class of 2025, Kelis Fisher. The four-star recruit ranks No. 17 nationally, No. 5 in the point guard position and No. 2 in Florida.

Fisher also received offers from top programs, including Florida State Seminoles, Maryland Terrapins, Mississippi State Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners; however, she signed for the Huskies on Jan. 27.

Geno Auriemma will look to repeat last season.

