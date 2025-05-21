UConn star Sarah Strong was named to the United States roster for the FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series that will be held from May 23-24 in Marseille, France. The most experienced name on the roster is 31-year-old forward Cierra Burdick, who currently plays for Valencia Basket Club. Her presence has Strong’s mother hyped.

Ad

Burdick, Strong, Mikaylah Williams and Sahara Williams were the four names announced to represent the USA at the event.

Burdick has been playing at the top level since 2015 and has been part of two 3x3 World Cup gold medal-winning sides for the USA. Strong’s mother, Allison Feaster, is looking forward to seeing her daughter learn from such an experienced hooper during the tournament.

On Wednesday, Feaster reposted the roster on her Instagram stories and captioned it:

Ad

Trending

“Excited for this group of young talent to learn from Olympian @c_burdick11.”

UConn star Sarah Strong's mother Allison Feaster "excited" to see daughter learn from "Olympian" Cierra Burdick. Cedit: IG/@allison_feaster

Feaster was also a top basketball talent in her day, playing college basketball at Harvard from 1994 to 1998 before getting drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks as the fifth overall pick. She was the NCAA season scoring leader in 1997 and 1998, while the forward was also a WNBA All-Star in 2004.

Ad

Like Feaster, Burdick was also drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks in 2015 after playing for Tennessee from 2011 to 2015. However, she was cut before the season began, but was signed by the Atlanta Dream.

Burdick has represented the USA across different age grades and was part of the 3x3 team that won a bronze medal in Paris 2024.

Strong is hoping to follow that path of success. She has already won gold medals at the U18 level as a member of Team USA. Strong won the FIBA 3x3 U18 Women’s World Cup champion in 2022, 2023 and 2024. She also won a gold medal at the FIBA U18 Women’s AmeriCup in Colombia last summer.

Ad

Sarah Strong on relationship with ex-UConn star Paige Bueckers

Strong won the NCAA title in her freshman year at UConn last season, and while she was one of the most important players on the team, Bueckers was the leader.

In an interview with CNBC Television on May 14, Strong spoke about her relationship with the former Huskies star.

"We have a really good relationship. I mean, I look up to her. She's a really great leader," Strong said (9:26). "It's just like the way she carries herself with such good confidence on the court, off the court. So, just learning that confidence is really important."

Ad

With Bueckers now in the WNBA, Strong has been touted as the next face of women’s college basketball following her performance last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here