UConn star Sarah Strong sheepishly cuts mom Allison Feaster from her dream lineup in favor of Huskies legend

UConn basketball star Sarah Strong recently led the Huskies to the Championship game, having defeated the UCLA Bruins in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.
After the game, the 19-year-old was asked by a CBS reporter in a video shared on X to start one, bench one and sell one of A'ja Wilson, Maya Moore and Allison Feaster, her mother.
"Start Maya, bench no, I'm sorry, I'm cutting Allison respectfully, and I'll start Maya, bench A'ja."
Sarah Strong's mother, Allison Feaster, was once a basketball player who played for the Los Angeles Sparks, Charlotte Sting and Indiana Fever in the WNBA.
On the other hand, Strong is following in the footsteps of her mother and is currently one of the best players on the UConn Huskies team. The forward was at the top of her game for the No. 2 seed Connecticut Huskies (36-3) as they defeated the No. 1 seed UCLA Bruins (34-3) 85-51 on Saturday, making it to the Championship game.
The forward had the most points for her team (22) and had eight rebounds. She was followed by Paige Bueckers with 16 points and Azzi Fudd with 19 points. This season, she has averaged 16.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 58.4 FG% per game.
Coach Geno Auriemma hails Sarah Strong after setting a new freshman record
UConn coach Geno Auriemma was full of praise for star player Sarah Strong after she set a new UConn freshman record.
"Not much surprises me, not much that Sarah does makes me go, 'Wow, I didn't know she could do that,'" coach Geno Auriemma said on Monday. "But Sarah impacts the game in so many ways that you just have so much confidence in her, so much belief in her. I don't know. Can't explain it."
Strong became the third UConn player to score more than 20 points in a Final Four game. She joined the likes of Maya Moore in 2008 and Breanna Stewart in 2013.
She also surpassed 600-plus points in a season with 633 points, joining Moore, who has 678 points, as the only freshmen in UConn history to reach that feat. The forward also set a new freshman record for rebounds (341) and became second in assists (136).
