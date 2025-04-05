UConn star Solo Ball draws comparison between Alex Karaban & Marvel superhero as teammate shares IG snaps

UConn forward Alex Karaban wrapped his third year with the Huskies after they lost 77-75 to Florida in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The red-shirt junior celebrated the moment with a post on Instagram on Friday.

Sharing pictures from UConn games through the season, Karaban wrote:

"Year 3 💙"

UConn sophomore Solo Ball reacted to the photo dump in the comments, comparing Karaban to a Marvel hero.

"Captain America 🤞🏽," he wrote.

Solo Ball comments on Karaban's post (Credit: Instagram/@alexkaraban_)

Alex Karaban and Solo Ball led the Huskies' run this season, playing key roles despite the early struggles. Karaban averaged 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

Ball had a restricted role as a freshman but had a breakout season this year, averaging 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Despite the efforts from the players, UConn fell short of a three-peat due to early season struggles, coupled with crucial losses and injuries to players like Liam McNeeley.

Solo Ball makes his college decision while Alex Karaban is yet to reveal plans

While one-and-done is the route for many college players, it looks like Ball is not done with UConn yet. On Wednesday, Solo Ball revealed via Instagram that he plans to return to Storrs for his junior season.

"They can’t sleep forever… #imback 🐺," he wrote on his announcement post.

Meanwhile, Alex Karaban is yet to make his decision. The forward participated in the NBA Combine in 2024 and impressed many teams with his high-ranking stats. However, he chose to return to help Dan Hurley win a three-peat. It is unknown if Karaban will return for his senior season.

After the loss to Florida on March 23, Alex Karaban spoke to CT Insider and shared his thoughts on the next move:

“I don’t want to take off this jersey. I really don’t.”

According to most mock drafts, Karaban is a late first-round to early second-round pick. The deadline to enter his name for the NBA draft early entry is April 26. After this, Karaban has until June 15 to withdraw from the draft and uphold his college eligibility.

