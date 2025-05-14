UConn stars Kamorea Arnold, Aubrey Griffin & Allie Ziebell hype up WNBA "rook" Paige Bueckers' media day snaps 

Paige Bueckers is getting ready for her rookie season as a Dallas Wings player, and her former UConn teammates have sent their support on social media. Bueckers was the overall top pick of the 2025 WNBA draft in April.

On Wednesday, the former UConn standout guard posted several snaps of her media day on Instagram. She donned the Dallas No. 5 and was also featured with her new Wings teammates on the court.

"Rook," she wrote.

Bueckers' former UConn teammates Kamorea Arnold, Aubrey Griffin and Allie Ziebell took to the comments to show her some love.

"SHE WAS A FAIRYYYYYY😍," sophomore guard Arnold wrote.

"😮‍💨😮‍💨," Minnesota Lynx forward Griffin wrote.

"🤩🤩," UConn freshman guard Ziebell wrote.

Kamorea Arnold,Aubrey Griffin & Allie Ziebell react to Paige Bueckers' IG photos. Image via @paigebueckers

Bueckers rounded up her final season with the Huskies by leading in scoring (19.9) and assists (4.6). She also helped UConn win its 12th national championship title, defeating South Carolina 82-59 in April. Bueckers also led the Huskies to a back-to-back conference title in the Big 12, earning the 2025 Big East tournament Most Outstanding Player.

In addition, Bueckers surpassed Maya Moore to become UConn's all-time leading scorer in the NCAA Tournament (477 points). She is also UConn's first women's basketball player to score 40 points in an NCAA Tournament game. Bueckers was inducted into UConn's Huskies of Honor after becoming the program's fastest player to reach 2,000 career points.

Hopkins to rename itself after Paige Bueckers

Paige Bueckers will be honored by her hometown, Hopkins, Minnesota, after a decision to rename itself after her for a day. A unanimous proclamation was passed in the city, which will be renamed Paige Bueckers, Minnesota, on Friday, May 16.

“She’s an inspiration as an athlete,” Hopkins Mayor Patrick Hanlon said. “I think it's an inspiration not only to the young women here, but just to all of our athletes in coming back in and competing at the highest level.”

Bueckers will play her first regular-season game on Friday, which is also the WNBA’s opening day. Minnesota city officials said that entrance signs on Excelsior Boulevard and Highway 7 will be changed to her name. Street signs along Main Street will also be changed to Bueckers Boulevard.

The Dallas Wings will face the Minnesota Lynx in Texas, and the former UConn star is expected to make her debut.

