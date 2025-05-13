UConn stars KK Arnold, Kaitlyn Chen & more react to Morgan Cheli's photo dump recapping season

UConn guard Morgan Cheli is feeling the love amid her recovery from ankle surgery. The freshman had a procedure back in February to fix an ankle injury, which sidelined her for the rest of the season.

On Monday, she posted an Instagram dump with photos from her first season with the Huskies.

"see you soon…🤞🏻💙," Cheli's Instagram caption read.

There were a couple of pictures of Cheli on the UConn bench as well as during the Huskies' championship celebrations. There was also one of Cheli in action as she guarded USC's JuJu Watkins.

Cheli's teammates showed their support in the comments.

"Umm see ya in June🌚," UConn guard KK Arnold said.

"Morgan!!🥹💙," sophomore Qadence Samuels commented.

"Bye Morgan!," Huskies guard Kaitlyn Chen said.

"Twinnnnn," former UConn forward Aubrey Griffin commented.

"Mooooo!!!😝🤟," UConn's Ashlynn Shade said.

Morgan Cheli's freshman season at UConn cut short due to injury

Morgan Cheli came to UConn already well-decorated. The guard was ESPN's No. 11-ranked recruit in her class and was a 2024 First-Team All-American for both McDonald's and Naismith during her high school career at Archbishop Mitty.

Cheli committed to UConn in November 2023 and came to the school as a versatile player with wing abilities and impressive stats across the board. She made an immediate impact on the Huskies, appearing in 24 games off the bench before her injury.

The guard averaged 13.3 minutes per game and put up 2.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.4 steals per game. She shot 39.1%, including 37% from beyond the arc.

Cheli's freshman campaign was cut short by an ankle injury. It's unclear exactly when or how she sustained the injury, but after she missed three consecutive contests, head coach Geno Auriemma admitted that things didn't look good.

“Her ankle is not responding the way we hoped it would respond,” Auriemma said.

Later that week, it was announced that Cheli underwent successful ankle surgery and was expected to make a full recovery. She will look to return as a role player for UConn this coming season.

