  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • UConn vs. North Carolina: Box score, stats, and summary feat. Paige Bueckers (Nov. 15)

UConn vs. North Carolina: Box score, stats, and summary feat. Paige Bueckers (Nov. 15)

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Nov 16, 2024 03:29 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: South Florida at Connecticut - Source: Imagn
NCAA Womens Basketball: South Florida at Connecticut - Source: Imagn

The second-ranked UConn Huskies took down the 14th-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels by a final score of 69-58. UConn guard Paige Bueckers led the way as she finished with a game-high 29 points, while forward Sarah Strong had a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds while also adding five blocks.

The Huskies (3-0) remain undefeated this season and should have a lot of confidence as they did not play a great game as a program. However, coach Geno Auriemma tied the record for Division I men’s or women’s career wins with this victory.

The Tar Heels (3-1) are losers for the first time this year and have to figure things out. After a rough first quarter, they stepped up and kept the game close.

also-read-trending Trending

Let’s look at the box scores for the UConn Huskies and North Carolina Tar Heels to see how this game wound up.

UConn vs. North Carolina box score

UConn vs. North Carolina box score

TeamFirst QuarterSecond QuarterThird QuarterFourth QuarterFinal Score
UConn2513201169
North Carolina1412161658

UConn Huskies box score

Player

Position

FGM-A

3PM-A

FTM-A

OREB

REB

AST

STL

BLK

TO

PF

PTS

Sarah Strong

F

7-19

0-7

0-0

2

13

6

0

5

2

1

14

Ice Brady

F

3-5

1-2

2-4

3

9

3

0

2

3

4

9

Ashlynn Shade

G

1-5

1-4

0-0

0

1

1

2

0

2

0

3

Kaitlyn Shade

G

3-6

1-2

2-2

1

3

3

1

0

2

5

9

Paige Bueckers

G

12-21

4-8

1-2

0

4

1

2

0

0

1

29

Jana El Alfy

C

1-1

0-0

1-2

1

4

0

0

1

1

3

3

Morgan Cheli

G

0-0

0-0

0-0

1

2

0

0

0

0

1

0

Allie Ziebell

G

0-2

0-2

0-0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

KK Arnold

G

1-4

0-2

0-0

0

1

1

1

0

0

0

2

North Carolina Tar Heels box score

Player

Position

FGM-A

3PM-A

FTM-A

OREB

REB

AST

STL

BLK

TO

PF

PTS

Maria Gakdeng

F

1-1

0-0

0-0

1

2

0

2

0

1

1

2

Reniya Kelly

G

4-9

1-4

0-0

0

2

0

0

0

2

1

9

Indya Nivar

G

6-11

1-2

2-2

2

9

0

2

2

4

2

15

Alyssa Ustby

G

1-9

0-1

1-2

1

7

1

1

1

4

2

3

Lexi Donarski

G

1-3

1-2

2-2

0

1

1

0

0

0

3

5

Ciera Toomey

G

4-11

2-6

0-1

0

1

1

1

0

0

1

10

Blanca Thomas

C

0-0

0-0

1-

1

2

0

0

0

0

1

1

Lanie Grant

G

2-5

1-3

2-4

0

1

2

0

0

0

1

7

Lalla Hull

G

1-4

1-2

0-0

1

4

0

0

0

1

1

3

Trayanna Crisp

G

1-4

0-3

1-2

0

2

3

0

0

0

0

3

Grace Townsend

G

0-1

0-1

0-0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

UConn vs. North Carolina Game Summary

The UConn Huskies had a decent offensive performance in the game. They shot 43.1% from the floor, 24.1% from beyond the arc, and attempted 10 trips to the charity stripe.

They led in rebounding with a +4 advantage, and the team had 18 assists on 28 made field goal attempts. They also did well with 26 of their 69 points being in the painted area throughout the game.

The North Carolina Tar Heels shot the ball well throughout the four quarters, shooting 36.2% from the field, 29.2% from distance, and attempted 15 free throws.

The team was playing more of an isolation type of game, with only eight assists on 21 made shots. Their 15 turnovers were a struggle, as the Huskies recorded 13 points from them. The Tar Heels never led the game.

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी