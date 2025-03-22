UConn vs. Oklahoma: Player Stats and box score for March 21, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25
Reigning back-to-back national champions and eighth-seeded UConn Huskies hold a 32-26 halftime lead over the ninth-seeded Oklahoma Sooners in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Ad
The Huskies, who have a balanced attack offensively, are led by Tarris Reed Jr, with eight points and four rebounds. Oklahoma, meanwhile, has Jeremiah Fears with 11 points to lead all scorers in the game.
Let's take a closer look at the UConn vs. Oklahoma box score to see how the first half has played out.
UConn vs. Oklahoma box score
UConn vs. Oklahoma box score
Team
First Half
Second Half
Final Score
UConn
32
32
Oklahoma
26
26
Ad
Trending
UConn Huskies box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Liam McNeeley
F
2-9
1-5
0-0
0
4
1
0
0
0
1
5
Alex Karaban
F
1-3
0-2
0-0
0
3
0
1
0
1
1
2
Samson Johnson
C
1-1
0-0
2-2
3
5
1
0
1
0
1
4
Solo Ball
G
2-4
2-4
0-0
0
2
0
1
0
2
2
6
Hassan Diarra
G
1-4
0-2
2-2
1
3
1
1
0
1
2
4
Jaylin Stewart
F
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
1
1
0
0
0
1
0
Tarris Reed Jr
C
4-5
0-0
0-0
1
4
0
0
0
1
2
8
Aidan Mahaney
G
1-5
1-2
0-0
1
1
1
0
0
0
1
3
Ad
Oklahoma Sooners box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Mohamed Wague
F
0-1
0-0
2-4
0
3
0
0
0
2
1
2
Jalon Moore
F
0-5
0-2
2-2
0
1
0
0
0
1
0
2
Jeremiah Fears
G
3-6
1-1
4-4
1
3
1
0
0
1
0
11
Duke Miles
G
1-2
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
2
Brycen Goodine
G
1-5
0-3
0-1
0
2
0
2
0
1
1
2
Luke Northweather
F
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Glenn Taylor Jr
F
1-1
1-1
0-0
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
3
Dayton Forsythe
G
0-1
0-1
2-2
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
2
Kobe Elvis
G
1-3
0-1
0-0
0
1
0
0
0
1
1
2
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here