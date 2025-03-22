  • home icon
  UConn vs. Oklahoma: Player Stats and box score for March 21, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25

UConn vs. Oklahoma: Player Stats and box score for March 21, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 22, 2025 02:46 GMT
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Oklahoma at Connecticut - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Oklahoma at Connecticut - Source: Imagn

Reigning back-to-back national champions and eighth-seeded UConn Huskies hold a 32-26 halftime lead over the ninth-seeded Oklahoma Sooners in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies, who have a balanced attack offensively, are led by Tarris Reed Jr, with eight points and four rebounds. Oklahoma, meanwhile, has Jeremiah Fears with 11 points to lead all scorers in the game.

Let's take a closer look at the UConn vs. Oklahoma box score to see how the first half has played out.

UConn vs. Oklahoma box score

UConn vs. Oklahoma box score

TeamFirst HalfSecond HalfFinal Score
UConn32 32
Oklahoma26 26
UConn Huskies box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Liam McNeeleyF2-91-50-004100015
Alex KarabanF1-30-20-003010112
Samson JohnsonC1-10-02-235101014
Solo BallG2-42-40-002010226
Hassan DiarraG1-40-22-213110124
Jaylin StewartF 0-00-00-001100010
Tarris Reed JrC 4-50-00-014000128
Aidan MahaneyG1-51-20-011100013
Oklahoma Sooners box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Mohamed WagueF0-10-02-403000212
Jalon MooreF0-50-22-201000102
Jeremiah FearsG3-61-14-4131001011
Duke MilesG1-20-10-000000022
Brycen GoodineG1-50-30-102020112
Luke NorthweatherF0-00-00-000000000
Glenn Taylor JrF 1-11-10-001000013
Dayton ForsytheG 0-10-12-201000012
Kobe ElvisG 1-30-10-001000112

Edited by Bhargav
