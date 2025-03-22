UConn vs. Oklahoma: Player Stats and box score for March 21, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25

Reigning back-to-back national champions and eighth-seeded UConn Huskies hold a 32-26 halftime lead over the ninth-seeded Oklahoma Sooners in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies, who have a balanced attack offensively, are led by Tarris Reed Jr, with eight points and four rebounds. Oklahoma, meanwhile, has Jeremiah Fears with 11 points to lead all scorers in the game.

Let's take a closer look at the UConn vs. Oklahoma box score to see how the first half has played out.

UConn vs. Oklahoma box score

Team First Half Second Half Final Score UConn 32 32 Oklahoma 26 26

UConn Huskies box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Liam McNeeley F 2-9 1-5 0-0 0 4 1 0 0 0 1 5 Alex Karaban F 1-3 0-2 0-0 0 3 0 1 0 1 1 2 Samson Johnson C 1-1 0-0 2-2 3 5 1 0 1 0 1 4 Solo Ball G 2-4 2-4 0-0 0 2 0 1 0 2 2 6 Hassan Diarra G 1-4 0-2 2-2 1 3 1 1 0 1 2 4 Jaylin Stewart F 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 Tarris Reed Jr C 4-5 0-0 0-0 1 4 0 0 0 1 2 8 Aidan Mahaney G 1-5 1-2 0-0 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 3

Oklahoma Sooners box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Mohamed Wague F 0-1 0-0 2-4 0 3 0 0 0 2 1 2 Jalon Moore F 0-5 0-2 2-2 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 2 Jeremiah Fears G 3-6 1-1 4-4 1 3 1 0 0 1 0 11 Duke Miles G 1-2 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 Brycen Goodine G 1-5 0-3 0-1 0 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 Luke Northweather F 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Glenn Taylor Jr F 1-1 1-1 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 Dayton Forsythe G 0-1 0-1 2-2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 Kobe Elvis G 1-3 0-1 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 2

