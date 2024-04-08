UConn vs. Purdue basketball history: H2H, records and more

The UConn Huskies and the Purdue Boilermakers are set to square up in the 2024 NCAA Tournament championship game on Monday. The Huskies returned to the championship game for the second consecutive year following a win over Alabama, while Purdue defeated NC State to secure its place.

In what is expected to be a keenly contested game at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the Huskies will be looking to retain the championship. Purdue, on the other hand, is aiming to win the first NCAA Tournament championship.

Ahead of their upcoming matchup, let's look at the historic matchups between the two programs over the years.

UConn vs. Purdue Basketball history

Due to differences in conferences, UConn and Purdue do not share much history in college basketball. The two programs haven't met on many occasions throughout history, which makes the 2024 national championship game between the two a special one.

The Huskies and the Boilermakers first squared up in December 1988 in West Lafayette, Indiana, during the 1988/1989 season. The game ended 88-73 in favor of Purdue, who were playing at home. The two programs have only met two times after that matchup.

UConn vs. Purdue H2H

UConn and Purdue have played against one another thrice in college basketball history. The Boilermakers won the first two encounters, while the Huskies won their latest matchup. Below is the head-to-head record between the two basketball programs.

Season Location Result 2008-09 Glendale, Arizona UConn 72 - 60 Purdue 1992-93 Springfield, Massachusetts UConn 69 - 73 Purdue 1988-89 West Lafayette, Indiana UConn 73 - 88 Purdue

When was the last time UConn beat Purdue?

UConn last defeated Purdue on March 26, 2009, in the NCAA Tournament of the 2008-09 season. The game, which ended 72-60, is the only time the Huskies came out victorious in the series.

When was the last time Purdue beat UConn?

Purdue's last victory over UConn came on November 28, 1992. The Boilermakers defeated the Huskies 73-69 in what was their second win in the rarely-contested series.

UConn vs. Purdue national championship game preview

In a showdown between top seeds, No. 1 Purdue will square off against No. 1 UConn in the March Madness title game on Monday at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The Huskies are returning to the national championship game after defeating San Diego State to claim the title last season. The Boilermakers, on the other hand, will be playing their first national championship game since 1969, when they lost to UCLA.

As the defending champion, UConn is currently considered the favorite for the contest. However, Purdue can count on the brilliance of star center Zach Edey to stage an upset to claim the title.