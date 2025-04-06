UConn vs. South Carolina box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Sarah Strong

UConn was nearly perfect in grabbing the school's 12th NCAA Tournament championship over South Carolina 82-59. UConn improved to 12-1 all-time in NCAA Tournament championship games and avenged that lone loss, which came to South Carolina in 2022. Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks have made five Final Fours in a row, but fell to 3-1 all-time in NCAA Tournament championship games.
Both teams started the gmae shooting well, with South Carolina taking an 11-8 lead on a Chloe Kitts jumper with 5:59 to go in the open quarter. But UConn's defense locked down and the Huskies finished the quarter on an 11-3 run to grab a 19-14 advantage.
South Carolina hung around, pulling within 25-22 on a Sania Feagin jumper with 5:59 remaining in the quarter. But again UConn pulled ahead, going on an 11-4 run to reach halftime with a 36-26 advantage.
The Huskies just poured it on after half-time. South Carolina had a flicker of hope when the Gamecocks pulled within 50-39 and forced a UConn timeout late in the quarter. But the Huskies then extended the lead to 62-42 after the third quarter.
Coming off a 34-point win in the semifinals against UCLA, UConn was again dominant in the title game. The Huskies were paced by 24 points and 15 rebounds from freshman Sarah Strong. Azzi Fudd also had 24 points. Paige Bueckers finished her UConn career with 17 points.
Joyce Edwards and Tessa Johnson each scored 10 points to pace South Carolina.
The Gamecocks shot just 34% for the game, while UConn hit 48% of its attempts. UConn won the rebounding battle 40-36 and the Huskies managed 18 assists against just nine turnovers.
Geno Auriemma posted his 1,250th career win in the game. UConn's spot atop college basketball remains secure.
