UConn vs. UCLA box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Sarah Strong

The UConn Huskies dominated top-seeded UCLA, rolling to an easy 85-51 victory. With the win, UConn will move on to Sunday night's national title game against South Carolina. The Huskies will be seeking an NCAA-best 12th national title.

UConn vs. UCLA Box Score

UConn

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF S. Strong 22 8 2 1 1 1 1 J. El Alfy 6 8 2 4 0 2 4 K. Chen 6 3 5 0 0 0 3 A. Fudd 19 0 1 3 0 2 1 P. Bueckers 16 5 2 3 0 0 2 I. Brady 5 0 2 0 1 0 0 A. Griffin 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 A. Ziebell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 A. Shade 0 3 0 0 0 0 4 Q. Samuels 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 KK Arnold 9 0 3 1 0 1 1 C. Ducharme 0 0 0 1 0 1 0

UCLA

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF A. Dugalic 6 1 3 1 1 1 1 L. Betts 26 5 1 2 1 1 0 G. Jaquez 0 8 2 1 0 2 2 L. Jones 0 0 0 0 0 3 2 K. Rice 8 3 3 0 0 2 5 T. Gardiner 3 2 0 1 0 3 0 K. Dudley 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 Z. Socka-Nguemen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 J. Barker 3 5 1 0 0 3 0 E. Aarnisalo 5 1 0 0 0 2 1

UConn vs. UCLA Game Summary

UConn rolled from the start, opening an steadily building a lead throughout the first quarter. The Huskies pushed the lead to 10 points twice, the latter occasion on a Paige Bueckers jumper at the quarter buzzer which made the score 23-13.

UCLA kept the game competitive, pulling within 30-20 on a Kiki Rice 3-pointer with 4:35 remaining in the first half. But UConn reeled off a 12-2 run to end the half and head to intermission with a 42-22 lead.

UConn pushed its lead to as many as 26 points in the third quarter, with UCLA failing to come closer than 18 points and trailing 60-37 at the end of the third quarter.

UConn rolled from there, never seriously troubled at any point in the game.

The Huskies were led by 22 points and eight rebounds from freshman Sarah Strong. Azzi Fudd tallied 19 points, including three 3-pointers, all in the first half. Paige Bueckers added 16 points for the Huskies.

UCLA was led by center Lauren Betts, who had 26 points, but was the only UCLA player to score in double figures. Betts shot 11-for-18, but the rest of the team combined to shoot 9-for-34.

As a team, UCLA shot 39%, while UConn shot 55%. The Huskies outrebounded the Bruins 34-29. UCLA also committed 19 turnovers, while UConn had just seven.

The Huskies will be in their 13th national title game on Sunday against South Carolina. UConn is 11-1 in national title games, with the lone loss coming in 2022 to South Carolina. Carolina will be in just the team's fourth national title game, but carries a 3-0 record in those battles.

