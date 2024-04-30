UConn Women's Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker: List of all Huskies players who've entered the transfer portal

The UConn Huskies had yet another strong season in 2023-24, reaching the Final Four for the 23rd time under head coach Geno Auriemma. They were, however, unable to win their first national title since 2015-16. The Huskies will enter the 2024-25 season as the championship favorites after Paige Bueckers opted to return to the team rather than enter the 2024 WNBA Draft. They will also get Azzi Fudd back after she missed most of last season with a torn ACL.

Take a look at the full list of players who have announced that they will not be back with UConn next season, as Auriemma looks to lead the program to their 12th national title since 1995.

UConn Huskies in 2024 Transfer Portal

#1: Amari DeBerry

Amari DeBerry joined the UConn Huskies as a five-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. She appeared in 65 games over three seasons at UConn but failed to crack the starting lineup at any point during her tenure. DeBerry averaged 1.6 points, 1.1 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.2 steals, and 0.5 blocks in just 6.1 minutes per game while shooting 37.8% from the field, 23.5% from three-point range and 59.1% from the free-throw line. She entered the transfer portal on April 8 and committed to join the Maryland Terrapins on April 28.

#2: Ines Bettencourt

Ines Bettencourt joined the UConn Huskies as a highly-touted international prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. She appeared in 53 games over her two seasons at UConn but made just one start. Bettencourt averaged 1.0 points, 0.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.3 steals, and 0.1 blocks in just 7.2 minutes per game while shooting 31.7% from the field, 23.8% from 3-point range, and 70.0% from the free-throw line. She entered the transfer portal on April 8 and committed to join the Gonzaga Bulldogs on April 29.

